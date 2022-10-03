Read full article on original website
Zoning variance denied for transitional home in Warren
The Warren city zoning commission denied a request by the Warren Family Mission for a variance, which would've allowed to turn a three-acre property on Moncrest Drive into a transitional house for women and children. "We'll begin the process over, we may take some time to pause on that but...
Local fire depts. join charity’s efforts to keep kids warm
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from several departments in Trumbull County are teaming up with charity organization Live Like Lindsey, LLC to make sure children stay warm this winter. Firefighters will be at several high school football games to “fill the boot” with donations benefiting the organization....
Valley program to feed needy gets boost
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An effort to provide nutrition help for Mahoning County senior citizens is getting a boost. Supporters cut a ribbon, formally marking the partnership between the MYCAP organization and the community group ACTION to sponsor the local Mobile Market. The van serves as a grocery store...
Breakdown of where Youngstown’s $82.7M ARP funds are going
Each month the committee reports where funds are being allocated to.
Hometown Hero gives back to community with monthly meals
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a special woman who has gone above and beyond to give back to her community. Beverly Oaks has a long history in the restaurant business. After her retirement in 1991, the Jamestown Lion’s Club asked her to cook her monthly meals...
Crews called to dryer fire at Youngstown prison
Reports said towels, oven mitts and other linen caught fire in the dryer at the CoreCivic prison, 2240 Hubbard Road.
Youngstown house where 17 cats found outside condemned
An East Side house where humane agents removed 17 cats Wednesday was condemned Thursday.
$3M plaza coming to Boardman
The $3 million construction of a new plaza in Boardman will begin soon.
Levy change could mean new school building in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A change of wording on a renewal levy in November for the Boardman Local Schools could mean a new school building without any additional taxes. The plan is to make a five-year permanent improvement levy a continuing levy, meaning it would last forever. It would allow the Boardman Schools to borrow the money to replace the nearly 100-year-old Boardman Center Intermediate School. The north half of Center Intermediate School was built in 1928, the south half in 1931.
Community store opens in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mac’s Market Community Store in Warren opened Thursday. Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership joined Mac’s to bring convenience and fresh produce to the South Side of Warren. Mac’s on Highland Avenue is the only corner store in the neighborhood. They carry seasonal fruits and vegetables....
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s National Pierogi Day on Thursday. You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue. St. Paul’s Church in New Middletown has the Valley favorite available, too. Church members have been busy pinching dough. They’ve been doing it for...
Food warehouse needs help as holiday season approaches
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County is looking for people to help out. The warehouse currently has seven volunteers. But as they approach the busy holiday season, they’ll need more help. Volunteers are needed to sort, package and distribute food in the Mercer...
‘We’re making progress’: Youngstown navigating through ARP fund allocations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council and the administration of Mayor Tito Brown are working together to find a way to properly spend the $2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) money allocated to each seven council members. A meeting was held earlier on Wednesday to clarify what’s needed.
YSU Walk with a Doc Program at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- YSU celebrates National Physical Therapy Month and Active Aging Week by encouraging people to get moving. The Walk with a Doc Program will meet at the center stage concourse near the former Dillard’s in the Southern Park Mall at 9 a.m. The free program meets on...
Youngstown council approves extra money for law department
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council approved an ordinance at Wednesday’s meeting to provide additional funding for the city’s law department. Council voted unanimously to approve $150,000 in additional funds to help cover outside legal counsel fees. The legal counsel is for litigations and insurance cases.
Crews respond to fire in laundry room at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on State Route 616 Wednesday Evening. Mahoning County dispatchers told 21 News that the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was minor and did not cause any danger for inmates or staff.
How additional mental health funding will help Boardman school
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Biden Administration announced more than $300 million in new mental health funding Monday. The new funds are intended to help create healthier and safer learning environments for children through competitive grants and awards for schools to aid mental health staffing. Bart Smith, Boardman Glenwood...
Courtyard dedicated to beloved Hermitage teacher and librarian
"The firefly saw a light and flew toward it," read several students from the book "The Very Lonely Firefly" at Artman Elementary in Hermitage. For them and countless other kids at Artman, Linda Hickman was their light. "She had such a passion for teaching young children to learn to read...
Valley communities mourn deaths of teacher and coach
The Hubbard and Cardinal Mooney communities are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and a coach.
Local volunteers return from Hurricane Ian relief efforts
CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A team of all volunteer firefighters from the area is back home in the Valley after spending the last week assisting first responders in Florida with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lt. Randy Schneider, with the Calcutta Fire Department, sent us photos of the local...
