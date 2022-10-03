ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Zoning variance denied for transitional home in Warren

The Warren city zoning commission denied a request by the Warren Family Mission for a variance, which would've allowed to turn a three-acre property on Moncrest Drive into a transitional house for women and children. "We'll begin the process over, we may take some time to pause on that but...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Local fire depts. join charity’s efforts to keep kids warm

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from several departments in Trumbull County are teaming up with charity organization Live Like Lindsey, LLC to make sure children stay warm this winter. Firefighters will be at several high school football games to “fill the boot” with donations benefiting the organization....
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Valley program to feed needy gets boost

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An effort to provide nutrition help for Mahoning County senior citizens is getting a boost. Supporters cut a ribbon, formally marking the partnership between the MYCAP organization and the community group ACTION to sponsor the local Mobile Market. The van serves as a grocery store...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Struthers, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
Struthers, OH
Government
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero gives back to community with monthly meals

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a special woman who has gone above and beyond to give back to her community. Beverly Oaks has a long history in the restaurant business. After her retirement in 1991, the Jamestown Lion’s Club asked her to cook her monthly meals...
JAMESTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Benson
WYTV.com

Levy change could mean new school building in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A change of wording on a renewal levy in November for the Boardman Local Schools could mean a new school building without any additional taxes. The plan is to make a five-year permanent improvement levy a continuing levy, meaning it would last forever. It would allow the Boardman Schools to borrow the money to replace the nearly 100-year-old Boardman Center Intermediate School. The north half of Center Intermediate School was built in 1928, the south half in 1931.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Community store opens in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mac’s Market Community Store in Warren opened Thursday. Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership joined Mac’s to bring convenience and fresh produce to the South Side of Warren. Mac’s on Highland Avenue is the only corner store in the neighborhood. They carry seasonal fruits and vegetables....
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s National Pierogi Day on Thursday. You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue. St. Paul’s Church in New Middletown has the Valley favorite available, too. Church members have been busy pinching dough. They’ve been doing it for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Food warehouse needs help as holiday season approaches

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County is looking for people to help out. The warehouse currently has seven volunteers. But as they approach the busy holiday season, they’ll need more help. Volunteers are needed to sort, package and distribute food in the Mercer...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Ambulance Services#Medical Services#General Health#Emt#Western Reserve Fire
WYTV.com

YSU Walk with a Doc Program at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- YSU celebrates National Physical Therapy Month and Active Aging Week by encouraging people to get moving. The Walk with a Doc Program will meet at the center stage concourse near the former Dillard’s in the Southern Park Mall at 9 a.m. The free program meets on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown council approves extra money for law department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council approved an ordinance at Wednesday’s meeting to provide additional funding for the city’s law department. Council voted unanimously to approve $150,000 in additional funds to help cover outside legal counsel fees. The legal counsel is for litigations and insurance cases.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WYTV.com

How additional mental health funding will help Boardman school

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Biden Administration announced more than $300 million in new mental health funding Monday. The new funds are intended to help create healthier and safer learning environments for children through competitive grants and awards for schools to aid mental health staffing. Bart Smith, Boardman Glenwood...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Courtyard dedicated to beloved Hermitage teacher and librarian

"The firefly saw a light and flew toward it," read several students from the book "The Very Lonely Firefly" at Artman Elementary in Hermitage. For them and countless other kids at Artman, Linda Hickman was their light. "She had such a passion for teaching young children to learn to read...
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

Local volunteers return from Hurricane Ian relief efforts

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A team of all volunteer firefighters from the area is back home in the Valley after spending the last week assisting first responders in Florida with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lt. Randy Schneider, with the Calcutta Fire Department, sent us photos of the local...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy