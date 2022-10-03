BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A change of wording on a renewal levy in November for the Boardman Local Schools could mean a new school building without any additional taxes. The plan is to make a five-year permanent improvement levy a continuing levy, meaning it would last forever. It would allow the Boardman Schools to borrow the money to replace the nearly 100-year-old Boardman Center Intermediate School. The north half of Center Intermediate School was built in 1928, the south half in 1931.

