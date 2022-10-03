A 57-year-old man was killed after being tossed from a raft, along with several others, on Maine's famous Dead River on Saturday. The Kennebec Journal is reporting that the man was on a rafting adventure with friends and family through the Magic Falls Rafting Co. when the accident happened. The article reported that as the raft was going through a section of rapids near The Forks, the man was thrown over the side of the raft. Moments after that, the entire raft flipped over sending another six or so people into the water.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO