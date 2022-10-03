Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Woman arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate
A woman was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock, 36, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the police office a Florida identification card. A check with dispatch confirmed her license had been suspended. It also revealed she has six convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2010 and as recently as 2021.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County deputies search for man accused of trying to force girl waiting at bus stop into his truck
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to force a girl into his pickup truck in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 as the girl waited at her bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.
villages-news.com
Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’
A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents
Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
alachuachronicle.com
Burglary charge leads to second arrest in 17 days for Gainesville man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian Vincent Hernandez, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and theft for breaking into an apartment to retrieve items belonging to him, as well as one item belonging to the resident. He was also arrested on September 18 and charged with driving without a valid license and fleeing after allegedly driving down SW 34th Street with sparks flying from a wheel with a missing tire. He is also facing a petit theft charge for stealing clothes from Walmart in August.
Four incidents of gunfire in the northeastern area of Lake City, one home struck
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Lake City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the northeastern area of the city. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunshots at three of the reported areas and didn’t find witnesses, damaged property or shell casings.
WCJB
Charges dropped against teenager accused of making bomb threats to high school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges were dropped against the teenager who was accused of making bomb threats. Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr., 17, who was accused with making the threats to Eastside High School. The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry...
ocala-news.com
North Marion High School student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school
A 17-year-old student at North Marion High School was arrested by a Marion County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy after he was accused of bringing a loaded firearm onto school property. On Thursday, a North Marion High School student informed the school resource deputy that he had overheard two...
WCJB
Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
WCJB
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Police Department warns city residents about scammer impersonating officer
The Gainesville Police Department issued a fraud warning Monday to alert people about scammers pretending to be an officer. Scammers will call from a number made to look like GPD’s and identify themselves as GPD Sgt. Nick Ferrara, according to a press release They will tell the call receiver there’s a warrant for his or her arrest for money laundering and drug offenses from a traffic stop near the U.S. and Mexico border, a press release wrote.
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus with students onboard involved in crash on CR 475
A Marion County school bus carrying 55 children was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a sedan was traveling southbound on County Road 475, just north of County Road 467, and a Marion County school bus was heading northbound on County Road 475.
WCJB
Teens arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were arrested in Ocala after a traffic stop found them with drugs and a stolen gun. Ocala police officers arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Mateos and 17-year-old Jason Galvez when officers noticed the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop. While searching the vehicle, officers found...
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession
A 23-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Jaedyn Tiryse Presley has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. Presley has also agreed to forfeit the firearm that was used in commission of the offense.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Sheriff's Office heeds call for help after Hurricane Ian
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office sent eleven deputies, two radio operators, and other workers to assist areas affected by Hurricane Ian. Deputies with ACSO deployed to Charlotte County, heeding the call for help. Captain Kaley Behl says it's an honor for the relief team to assist others. "We really enjoy...
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, October 5
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
