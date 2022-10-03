ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA

For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Smithonian

Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial

An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
HEALTH
MedCity News

FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature

A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
WHYY

New potential drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has Pa. patients, advocates, and doctors hopeful

An estimated 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently live with Alzheimer’s disease. Phil Gutis is one of them. He was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at age 54. “There were a lot of tears. A lot of tears,” Gutis said on a recent Friday afternoon as he sat on the front porch of his home in New Hope. “But at the same time, there was also a sense of relief, because I knew something was wrong.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
curetoday.com

FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype

Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Approved Drug#Als Ice Bucket Challenge#The Als Association
Medical News Today

Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?

Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
iheart.com

FDA Approves Lou Gehrig's Disease Drug From Cambridge-Based Drugmaker

CAMBRIDGE Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for ALS from a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company. The drug Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, was approved without any large-scale human trials. The FDA says about 20,000 people are living with the chronic disease in the United States, and about 5,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, has no known cure and is usually fatal. The FDA says Relyvrio helped slow down the progress of the disease in its human trial.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Health Digest

Does CBD Help With Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?

Impaired motor function is one of the first and most noticeable symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The National Institute on Aging says tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness, and balance are the four main hallmarks of Parkinson's. Motor function declines, affecting the ability to walk, write, stand, exhibit facial expressions, eat, and use the bathroom properly. Changes in cognitive function may follow or develop alongside other symptoms, depending on the progression of the disease. Cognitive impairment can appear as memory problems, difficulty with attention and focus, and inability to complete tasks.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
youngwomenshealth.org

Epilepsy: Antiseizure Medications & Birth Defects

This is a great question with a complicated answer. In the general population (meaning those who do not have epilepsy) birth defects occur in 2-3% of all pregnancies. However, when you have epilepsy, planning with your partner and your neurologist plays an important role to ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy. Planning is important because although most individuals who use medication to treat their epilepsy will have healthy pregnancies, there is still a risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

InflaRx seeks US FDA authorisation for Covid-19 treatment

The move is based on findings from the Phase III PANAMO clinical trial in critically ill Covid-19 patients. InflaRx has submitted an application seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA ) for its lead candidate, vilobelimab, to treat Covid-19 patients who are critically ill.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
studyfinds.org

Could intermittent fasting be secret to preventing Alzheimer’s disease?

LOS ANGELES — Diets that mimic fasting appear to the reduce the signs of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a groundbreaking new study using mice. Researchers from USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology say time-restricted eating lowered levels of two key hallmarks of the disease — amyloid beta and hyperphosphorylated tau protein. These substances build up and tangle in the brain, causing disruptions in cognitive function that lead to dementia.
FITNESS
healio.com

Top news of September: First partial heart transplant, AF risk from fish oil and more

Healio and Cardiology Today have aggregated a list of the most-read news in cardiology of September 2022. Readers were most interested in the world’s first partial heart transplant in a newborn with truncus arteriosus; assessing CVD risk when considering hormone therapy for menopause symptoms; the effect of routine fish oil intake on incident atrial fibrillation; and more.
HEALTH
Tv20detroit.com

Questions remain after promising data from experimental Alzheimer’s drug

The drug is called lecanemab and it’s a monoclonal antibody treatment given by IV infusion. It targets and removes amyloid plaques in the brain. Amyloid is a protein that clumps together and forms plaques. Scientists call it the amyloid hypothesis and the theory is that these plaques lead to Alzheimer’s disease. However, this is the 16th drug that’s been developed to clear these plaques and all the others failed. So naturally, there are questions – and the main one is “What’s different this time”?
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about heart valve regurgitation

Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy