Martha’s Vineyard Takes Revenge On DeSantis By Shipping Him 50 Karens
Outraged at having been sent 50 illegal immigrants from Florida by Ron DeSantis, Martha’s Vineyard has taken ultimate revenge on the governor by shipping 50 Karens to Florida. “Perhaps now DeSantis will think twice before he sullies our pristine white island with brown migrant people,” said Martha’s Vineyard HOA...
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
Perry Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds his 27-year marriage to Marjorie Taylor Greene is “irretrievably broken.”
President Caught on Hot Mic Saying ‘No One F–s With a Biden’ After Ron DeSantis Press Conference (Video)
President Joe Biden was caught boasting that “no one f—s with a Biden” on a still-hot mic following a joint press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. Biden was speaking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, who responded, “Yeah, you got that right.” It’s...
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County
Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned over the picture of him in a KKK outfit. The post Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County appeared first on NewsOne.
Florida boss called Hurricane Ian a "nothing burger" — urged staff to keep working: reports
A Clearwater, Florida, CEO is in hot water after trying to rally her employees to stay on the job during Hurricane Ian, which she downplayed as likely to be a "nothing burger," according to the Washington Post. "It's not going to be that bad," Joy Gendusa, CEO of PostcardMania, told...
DeSantis, quick to suspend Democrats, finally gives Miami-Dade’s Joe Martinez equal treatment | Editorial
In an appeal to DeSantis’ hunger for political clashes, Martinez tried to frame his arrest as a hit job by a Democrat, Herald Editorial Board writes.
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Hey, ‘Gov. Florida Man,’ Martha’s Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion
Almost 7.5% of Vineyarders live in poverty; in Edgartown, Donald Trump captured almost 30% of the vote in 2016.
How Waffle House called it: 24-hr diner 'that never closes' shuttered THIRTY FIVE branches in Florida before monster Hurricane Ian hit
When Waffle House closes, you know it's bad. As Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida on Wednesday, the 24-hour breakfast chain known for staying open - even during many natural disasters - temporarily closed 35 of their locations. Waffle House has been known to brave storms and stay open in order...
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
'This has changed me'; Vineyarders say migrants transformed their lives, missions
When Donna McElroy thinks about the time she spent with the 48 Venezuelan migrants flown unexpectedly to Martha’s Vineyard two weeks ago, her first memories are of the moments that make her laugh. The 74-year-old nurse speaks Spanish, so she bonded closely with a number of them. “The guys,...
‘Yelp and then a splash.’ Gator eats dog, gets removed from Florida canal, residents say
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials trapped the alligator, the agency said.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis' White Boots At Hurricane Ian Disaster Zone Mocked For 'Fashion Felony'
Ron DeSantis is preparing to face elections in a few weeks to claim a second term as Florida's governor. His campaign has been stumped by his political stunt of transporting migrants away from Florida, Hurricane Ian, and the moves he's making to rebuild the battered Sunshine State. His detractors have...
DeSantis Warned by Fox's Rivera He Will 'Feel the Wrath' of Latino Voters
While discussing illegal immigration, DeSantis previously said "between a third and 40 percent of the people coming across are seeking to end up in Florida."
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
