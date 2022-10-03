Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
Jeff McNeil joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets second baseman/right fielder Jeff McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a solo home run, and a pair of runs scored across both games of Tuesday's...
Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins hitting second on Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hoskins will operate first base after Darick Hall was rested against Houston's lefty Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Hoskins to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
Cubs' David Bote batting eighth on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
Brewers' Willy Adames batting second on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adames will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Kolten Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 11.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
Marcell Ozuna batting fifth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will operate as Atlanta's designated hitter after William Contreras was shifted to catcher and Travis d'Arnaud was benched. numberFire's models project Ozuna to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Manuel Margot leading off in Rays' Wednesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will take over center field after Jose Siri was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Margot to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Rowdy Tellez batting third for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Hunter Renfroe moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 14.0 FanDuel...
Atlanta's Ronald Acuna receives Wednesday off
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Acuna will sit on the bench after Robbie Grossman was shifted to right field and Eddie Rosario was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 344 batted balls this season, Acuna has accounted for a...
Austin Riley left on Atlanta's bench on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Riley will rest versus his division rivals after Ehire Adrianza was picked as Atlanta's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 451 batted balls this season, Riley has recorded a 15.7% barrel rate...
J.T. Realmuto batting third for Phillies on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Realmuto will handle designated hitting duties after Bryce Harper was given a breather in Houston against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Realmuto to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Harrison Bader returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 17.2 FanDuel points...
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez batting seventh on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gonzalez will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Aaron Judge moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 8.3 FanDuel points...
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Barnes will catch for left-hander Julio Urias on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 10.2 FanDuel...
