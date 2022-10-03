ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Auburn football: Marcus Bragg to step up in Eku Leota’s absence

The Auburn football team suffered multiple losses over the weekend when they hosted the LSU Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium, starting with edge rusher Eku Leota and ending with the game itself. Now, the Tigers will face their toughest opponent yet on the road without one of their top defensive players...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: His firing seemingly imminent, Bryan Harsin was never given a chance

Auburn didn’t lose a football game on Saturday for lack of effort. The effort was there. The Tigers fought to the end. And that can be attributed to coaching. It can also be attributed to coaching that Koy Moore threw a pass on what could and should have been a game-winning drive late in the game. It was a narcissistic coaching decision to basically allow Moore to give one final middle finger to the school he transferred from. But that’s another story for another time.
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn interim AD Rich McGlynn names a Senior Associate AD for Compliance

Auburn athletics announced the hiring of a new associate athletic director Thursday, naming Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance. Whitehead has more than a decade of experience in compliance, according to the release, and had spent the past eight years at South Carolina, having served as its Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.
AUBURN, AL
WLBT

Coach Prime ‘looking forward’ to being ASU’s homecoming matchup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having a week off last week, the Jackson State University Tigers will travel to Montgomery to take on the Alabama State University Hornets for ASU’s homecoming game - a matchup that Head Coach Deion Sanders cannot wait for. In Coach Prime’s opening statement on...
JACKSON, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

Big Play Bama: Tide hitting on explosive plays on offense

With the main two rushers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan attacking defenses in different ways, along with dashes of freshman Jamarion Miller, Alabama is the seventh-best rushing team in the country and second in the SEC with 251.4 yards a game. That’s about 100 yards more than last year’s team....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bryan Harsin
Opelika-Auburn News

Beauregard's Kyan Maloy named Player of the Week

Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0.
OPELIKA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?

With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

A pair of Brookstone seniors rewrite school records

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – It’s been a history making season for the Brookstone Cougars volleyball team. A pair of seniors have set new school records in the same season.Senior Jenna Smith has crossed the 1,000 kills plain and that’s a new Brookstone record. Along with her record, her long time teammate and fellow senior setter […]
COLUMBUS, GA
High School Football PRO

Columbus, October 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Strong Rock Christian School football team will have a game with Brookstone School on October 06, 2022, 12:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn

The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSD has highest graduation rate to date, surpasses state rate

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were

When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

Around the town with Chef Jamie Keating of Epic Restaurant-Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week

Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Columbus Chef Jamie Keating of Epic Restaurant is supporting Georgia farmers by way of getting behind the second annual Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week!. Interesting peanut fact: There are nearly 4,500 peanut farmers in the state of Georgia. Georgia produced more than 1.65 million tons of peanuts in 2020. Peanut farmers help to contribute more than half of the country’s crop.
COLUMBUS, GA

