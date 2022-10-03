Read full article on original website
Auburn football: Marcus Bragg to step up in Eku Leota’s absence
The Auburn football team suffered multiple losses over the weekend when they hosted the LSU Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium, starting with edge rusher Eku Leota and ending with the game itself. Now, the Tigers will face their toughest opponent yet on the road without one of their top defensive players...
Opelika-Auburn News
While second-half points have eluded Auburn, they’ve been Georgia’s saving grace
Georgia has seen some close shaves the past two weeks despite going 2-0. Two weeks ago, on Sept. 24, the No. 2 Bulldogs beat visiting Kent State 39-22 in Athens in a contest that saw the Golden Flashes trail by less than a field goal at a point, only a week after Georgia stomped SEC foe South Carolina 48-7 on the road.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles returns? Paul Finebaum caller pitches former LSU coach for potential SEC opening
According to one caller on the Paul Finebaum show Wednesday, that’s exactly who the Tigers should hire when Bryan Harsin eventually gets the axe. Though not official, it seems like Harsin’s departure from Auburn is all but guaranteed soon. And we’re sure Miles would love to make his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: His firing seemingly imminent, Bryan Harsin was never given a chance
Auburn didn’t lose a football game on Saturday for lack of effort. The effort was there. The Tigers fought to the end. And that can be attributed to coaching. It can also be attributed to coaching that Koy Moore threw a pass on what could and should have been a game-winning drive late in the game. It was a narcissistic coaching decision to basically allow Moore to give one final middle finger to the school he transferred from. But that’s another story for another time.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn interim AD Rich McGlynn names a Senior Associate AD for Compliance
Auburn athletics announced the hiring of a new associate athletic director Thursday, naming Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance. Whitehead has more than a decade of experience in compliance, according to the release, and had spent the past eight years at South Carolina, having served as its Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.
WLBT
Coach Prime ‘looking forward’ to being ASU’s homecoming matchup
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having a week off last week, the Jackson State University Tigers will travel to Montgomery to take on the Alabama State University Hornets for ASU’s homecoming game - a matchup that Head Coach Deion Sanders cannot wait for. In Coach Prime’s opening statement on...
Opelika-Auburn News
Big Play Bama: Tide hitting on explosive plays on offense
With the main two rushers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan attacking defenses in different ways, along with dashes of freshman Jamarion Miller, Alabama is the seventh-best rushing team in the country and second in the SEC with 251.4 yards a game. That’s about 100 yards more than last year’s team....
WSFA
ASU or JSU? Alum of both says he has no conflict ahead of homecoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is going to be a huge weekend for alumni of Alabama State and Jackson State. But for one Montgomery resident, this game will be extra special because his is a graduate of both schools. “When ASU is playing anybody else, I am a big fan,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard's Kyan Maloy named Player of the Week
Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0.
Auburn Plainsman
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
A pair of Brookstone seniors rewrite school records
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – It’s been a history making season for the Brookstone Cougars volleyball team. A pair of seniors have set new school records in the same season.Senior Jenna Smith has crossed the 1,000 kills plain and that’s a new Brookstone record. Along with her record, her long time teammate and fellow senior setter […]
Columbus, October 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Auburn Plainsman
The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn
The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
MCSD has highest graduation rate to date, surpasses state rate
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation […]
Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Get chased by a chain saw at Pope's Haunted Farm and get a 'safe adrenaline rush'
The leaves are falling, the weather is getting chilly and grocery stores are selling pumpkins, which means one thing: Spooky season has finally arrived, and haunted tours, houses and hayrides are popping up all over the county. For 29 years, Pope’s Haunted Farm has been frightening guests with jump-scares in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were
When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
wrbl.com
Around the town with Chef Jamie Keating of Epic Restaurant-Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Columbus Chef Jamie Keating of Epic Restaurant is supporting Georgia farmers by way of getting behind the second annual Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week!. Interesting peanut fact: There are nearly 4,500 peanut farmers in the state of Georgia. Georgia produced more than 1.65 million tons of peanuts in 2020. Peanut farmers help to contribute more than half of the country’s crop.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools gears up for second high school, setting a date and talking transition plans
Auburn City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday morning for a work session to discuss updates about enrollment and construction plans including the addition of a second high school. As the City of Auburn has continued to grow, student enrollment in Auburn City Schools has also significantly increased. Out of...
