Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
Missing Kent Co. teen found in North Carolina
A 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area who was believed to have left home with a man from New York has been found, deputies say.
1 taken to hospital after reports of stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is in the hospital, says the Grand Rapids Police Department, after an incident in the southeast side of the city on Wednesday.
More ‘sober-curious’ options in Grand Rapids
A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a "sober-curious" crowd.
How Gentex is helping the Spanish-speaking community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve had the chance to highlight organizations across West Michigan. Today, we’re excited to welcome an organization and a business along the lakeshore working to make a difference. Gentex is Ottawa County’s largest employer and recently started an inclusion program for people who primarily speak Spanish to join its manufacturing team.
How Grand Rapids’ 14 Polish Halls are celebrating Pulaski Days
How Grand Rapids' 14 Polish Halls are celebrating Pulaski Days
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Man gets life for 2021 killing near Kentwood
A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing another man near Kentwood in early 2021.
A better tomorrow starts with hopeful thinking today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian services works with many troubled youths to instill hope in them. Now more than ever young people are facing so many challenges in their day to day lives that they may have nowhere to turn. The State of Michigan hosted a Thrive Conference that focused on positive youth development. One of the biggest factors into positive youth development is hope.
GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples
A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city.
New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first new house in 17 years
After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city leaders hope a single-family home now under construction is a turning point, or, perhaps, at least a start.
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years.
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame welcomes class of 2022
Some new faces joined the ranks of some of Grand Rapids' most iconic sports legends Tuesday night, as six people from West Michigan were inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame for the organization's 50th class.
‘We’re saving lives’: Open house to celebrate new Meijer Innovation Building
Though it has already been treating cancer patients for weeks, the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building on Grand Rapids' Medical Mile will host its grand opening celebration this week.
1 arrested for assault, shooting at girlfriend’s family
An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Bushnell Township after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend before firing a shotgun at her family.
