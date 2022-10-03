ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl

A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show. (Oct. 6, 2022) Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl. A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for...
WALKER, MI
WOOD

More ‘sober-curious’ options in Grand Rapids

A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022) A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How Gentex is helping the Spanish-speaking community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve had the chance to highlight organizations across West Michigan. Today, we’re excited to welcome an organization and a business along the lakeshore working to make a difference. Gentex is Ottawa County’s largest employer and recently started an inclusion program for people who primarily speak Spanish to join its manufacturing team.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

How Grand Rapids’ 14 Polish Halls are celebrating Pulaski Days

How Grand Rapids’ 14 Polish Halls are celebrating …. Football Frenzy: North Muskegon ready for showdown …. Slightly breezy and certainly cooler day can be expected. The wind will be northerly at 10-15 mph with a chance of rain showers hugging the Lake Michigan shoreline. High temperatures will struggle to near 50.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
WOOD

A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland

A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland (sponsored) A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland. A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland (sponsored) Football Frenzy: North Muskegon ready for showdown …. (Oct. 6, 2022) MHSAA soccer: East Kentwood vs Rockford. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 100622.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

A better tomorrow starts with hopeful thinking today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian services works with many troubled youths to instill hope in them. Now more than ever young people are facing so many challenges in their day to day lives that they may have nowhere to turn. The State of Michigan hosted a Thrive Conference that focused on positive youth development. One of the biggest factors into positive youth development is hope.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples

A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022) GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples. A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD

Hulst Jepsen can help with pelvic floor dysfunction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re focusing attention on a topic many women may not want to talk about, or may feel uncomfortable discussing: pelvic floor dysfunction and the impact it has on their bodies. Hulst Jepsen is a locally owned PT company that has therapists at many locations specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction can include pain with sexual activity, urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic heaviness, and more. Today we want to highlight pain with sexual activity. Many women experience this postpartum after the stress their pelvic floor has gone thru with pregnancy and delivery. However, pain with sexual activity can occur at any age. This is not something you need to live with; physical therapy can help.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Create a fire escape plan for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Keeping our families safe in the event of a fire is so important and with next week be National Fire Prevention Week, we thought we’d share some information and tips. and our friend, Michael McLeieer with E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire & Safety is here to help us come up with escape plans.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Heinz Orthodontics offers positive patient experiences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a new expert on our team that we want to introduce you to today! Heinz Orthodontics is our Orthodontic Expert and has 2 Grand Rapids area locations – Rockford and Kentwood. They also offer various treatments, flexible hours and payment plans for patients. Dr. Jeff Heinz joins us today to tell us about what they offer in terms of treatment and how they create a positive experience for patients!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame welcomes class of 2022

Some new faces joined the ranks of some of Grand Rapids’ most iconic sports legends Tuesday night, as six people from West Michigan were inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame for the organization’s 50th class. (Oct. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame welcomes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

HBA Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The very popular Fall Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow in Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a chance to see the best in new home construction and renovation. Interra Homes has a home in the parade this year in their Reserve Community in Wyoming. You can check out the beautiful 2 story homes that is their Biltmore floor plan. Interra Homes builds in 25 communities throughout West Michigan! They offer single family homes and condos with options to build a new home or buy a brand new, finished home if you’re looking to find something sooner. If a new home is something that’s been on your mind, check out an Interra Homes up close and see everything they offer at the Fall Parade of Homes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

