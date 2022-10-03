Read full article on original website
Tyler Manoa No Longer With UCLA Football, Enters Transfer Portal
The defensive lineman-turned-left tackle left the team last week, coach Chip Kelly told reporters before practice Wednesday.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Jimbo Fisher's seat 'very hot,' buyout will prevent Texas A&M football coach's firing
Paul Finebaum believes Jimbo Fisher is underachieving as one of college football's highest-paid coaches at Texas A&M. However, Finebaum opines, the buyout figure precludes the Aggies from firing a coach struggling to meet expectations. Texas A&M's 42-24 loss this past Saturday at Mississippi State dropped the Aggies out of this week's national rankings — and Saturday night's showdown at Alabama could get ugly, Finebaum says.
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is carving out his own identity as a four-star sophomore
When you are the son of a player with the credentials of Carmelo Anthony, people are always going to take notice. After all, he's a 10 time NBA All-Star, made the NBA's 75th anniversary team and authored arguably the greatest one and done year ever when he led Syracuse to a national title in 2003. While having a famous father raises intrigue level, you still have to make your own way and that's exactly what four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is doing.
NBA・
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'
Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III visited USC on Saturday for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State. And he walked away impressed. "I feel like they are back," McDonald III told SBLive Sports. "I feel like all of the recruits were impressed. There was a lot of ...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
Aggies Jimbo Fisher Reveals Feelings on Nick Saban Beef Ahead of Alabama Matchup
Heading into the season, Texas A&M vs. Alabama was supposed to be a massive rematch for a multitude of reasons. Now, not so much.
Alabama Official Visitor Spotlight: Five-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain
BamaInsider spoke with Five-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain's position coach ahead of McClain's upcoming Alabama official visit. We also look at the national analysis of his recruitment as well as our take, what the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine says, and more.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
Kentucky releases full 2022-23 basketball schedule
The 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been set. Along with the 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule announced last month, the Wildcats will play 13 non-conference contests, along with a pair of exhibitions. Every UK game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS or ESPN’s family of...
Move to Big Ten believed to not make sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington
The former Fox president explains why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12
Army coach Jeff Monken on facing Wake Forest
Something tells me the buildup to Saturday's game against Army will be a little bit more low-key than last week's against the Seminoles. Army coach Jeff Monken chatted with.
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Three-star shooting guard Devin Vanterpool updates his recruitment
Class of 2023 shooting guard Devin Vanterpool remains open in his recruitment. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Shooting guard from Middle Village, (NY) Christ The King is hearing from a host of schools who have come out to see his open gyms this fall. “I feel like I’m still pretty open so...
College football predictions for Week 6's biggest games: Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas highlight schedule
Than a dozen unbeaten teams remain in college football, but that could change in Week 6 with several nationally ranked heavyweights facing daunting tasks near the midway point of the season. Our Saturday predictions are here for this weekend's biggest games, including TCU and Kansas facing off in a battle of top-20 teams, Tennessee trying to remain unscathed in Baton Rouge and Alabama's primetime showdown with Texas A&M.
How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
247Sports
How greater involvement from Malcolm Epps, USC tight ends could mean plenty for now and future
USC fifth-year junior tight end Malcolm Epps opened his hands and yelled across a media room after the Trojans’ 42-25 win over Arizona State last Saturday. He gazed toward third-year sophomore wide receiver Brenden Rice, who insisted Epps stole a touchdown from him against the Sun Devils. “You took...
