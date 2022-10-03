Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
Gamespot
Far Cry 6 Game Of The Year Edition Out Now, Includes Upcoming Expansion Lost Between Worlds
Despite no announcement from Ubisoft, the company has released a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year edition. It includes the base game, all season pass content, all updates, and a new expansion. The expansion is called Lost Between Worlds, and it's said to be launching "soon." No further details...
Gamespot
Steam Deck Trailer Removed After Briefly Featuring A Switch Emulator Icon
In a recent trailer for the Steam Deck, Valve's portable PC platform, you can briefly see the logo for a Nintendo Switch emulator. Shortly after the detail was discussed on social media, the trailer was removed and replaced with a new version that does away with the icon in question.
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima's Next Game Will Feature Elle Fanning
Hideo Kojima has revealed that the actress Elle Fanning will appear in his next game. Kojima revealed this as part of PAX Australia, which is going on now in Melbourne. The first teaser for the mysterious game was revealed during the Tokyo Game Show last month. Additional teasers are coming, and if they follow tradition, a major game event might again be the host. If that's the case, the next big gaming event this year is Gamescom Asia at the end of October. After that, Kojima's pal Geoff Keighley is hosting The Game Awards in December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Need For Speed Unbound Confirmed In Reveal Trailer, Launching In December, Has Anime Elements
After a series of leaks, rumors, and reports, EA has officially unveiled Need for Speed Unbound. As rumored, the game appears to feature anime elements that certainly make it stand out from past entries. The trailer, featuring A$AP Rocky, provides a first look at the racing game and what it'll...
Gamespot
Buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Get Happy Home Paradise Expansion For Free
Animal Crossing: New Horizons quickly became one of Nintendo's most important games when it arrived in 2020 for the Switch system. A cathartic escape to a soothing island location, fans couldn't get enough of the slow-paced game that urged its players to explore at their own pace. If you haven't yet experienced Nintendo's charming game, now is a great time to get it and its Happy Home Paradise expansion that adds tons of new content to the mix at a bargain price.
Gamespot
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets Rare, Huge Discount
Though Nintendo Switch exclusives tend to receive more discounts than first-party games on older Nintendo hardware, there are still about a handful of titles that very rarely get price cuts that could be considered a good deal. One such game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the wildly popular brawler that released way back in 2018. Right now, however, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is discounted to $40 at Super Saver with promo code SBSPMR10.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC Trailer Reveals More Explosive Action
Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's gameplay launch trailer, Activision has now shared a new PC trailer to detail some features players can expect with the October 28 launch. Modern Warfare 2's PC trailer reveals campaign game footage captured on PC, highlighting some of the story...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Preorders Get Big Discounts
We're about a month away from the biggest Nintendo Switch release of the year. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the ninth generation of mainline entries in the massively popular RPG series, release on November 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you haven't preordered a copy yet, you can lock in your preorder for just $49 at Super Shop with promo code SBSPKMN.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Launch Trailer Has Arrived
Activision has released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gameplay launch trailer, and it looks very impressive. The trailer spotlights Modern Warfare II's campaign and provides some flashes of what to expect in terms of the story. It looks like terrorism and the war on drugs are at the heart of this story.
Gamespot
PSN's Most-Downloaded Games For September 2022 Revealed: NBA 2K23 And FIFA 23 Are On Top
As it does each month, Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for September 2022. The lists reveal the most popular PS4, PS5, PS VR, and free-to-play games of the month for both North America and Europe, and there aren't many surprises in store this month. Starting...
FIFA・
Gamespot
Blizzard Owns Up To Overwatch 2's Rocky Start, Drops Phone Registration Requirement For Many
Blizzard's long-awaited Overwatch 2 arrived this week, but the launch didn't exactly go to plan. Blizzard has apologized for the launch issues, saying it failed to meet the expectations of players and Blizzard itself. The studio also announced it is removing the phone registration requirement for many and provided an update on what's being done to mitigate server issues to help players get into matches.
Gamespot
The Latest Humble Bundle Is Great For RPG Fans
Humble Bundle’s new RPG Legends: Baldur’s Gate & Beyond bundle packs up to $205-worth of excellent RPG gaming for just $20. The bundle offers multiple payment tiers, each with a different selection of games. The highest tier includes Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and the enhanced editions of several classic CRPGs like Planescape: Torment, Baldur’s Gate I and II, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, plus some DLC packs for $20. You also get a 20% off coupon for Mythforce on the Epic Games Store if you spend $10 or more on the bundle. The full list of games included in each payment tier is listed below.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Servers Going Down Tonight; Long Queues Leaving Many Unable To Play
Overwatch 2 servers have been live since October 4, but you may not realize that if you try to start the game. Following a series of DDoS attacks, Blizzard's new game has faced extremely long wait times, disconnections, and player-queues that have at times reached quadruple digits. Blizzard says the issues are beginning to resolve, but it still isn't clear when you will be able to easily access the game. It's also confirmed maintenance is planned for the night of October 6, which will render the game unplayable from 3-4 PM PT (6-7 PM ET) and 6 PM until "approximately" 9 PM PT (9 PM - 12 AM ET).
Gamespot
Skyrim Cannot Be Stopped: It's Now Available In Yet Another Place, The Epic Games Store
It's become something of a meme that Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available on every platform and in every place under the sun already, but in fact, the game continues to grow its footprint. Bethesda's immeasurably popular role-playing game's Anniversary Edition launched today, October 6, on the Epic...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List - All 8 Support Heroes Ranked
Overwatch 2 is finally here, bringing with it some sweeping changes to the battlefield, including adjustments to almost every role--except supports. That doesn’t mean everything is the same for support heroes, though. These stalwart medics and helpers might play the same as they always have, but Overwatch 2’s faster pace and one-less-tank approach to combat mean that some support heroes aren’t quite as useful as they once were. Unlike with tank heroes, you’ll have a much more difficult time making some support heroes work.
Gamespot
Target Deal Days: The Biggest Savings On Games, Accessories, Monitors, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day kicks off next week, but Target has beaten Amazon to the punch by running its Deals Day event from now until October 8. Dozens of great video games, accessories, computer monitors, and other great products are on sale--including some great Switch exclusives and the best Xbox Series S deal we've seen.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 May Crash When You Unlock Achievements
Blizzard recently disclosed that Overwatch 2 has a lot of known issues. One of the problems that players are running into involves achievements. As spotted by True Achievements, players have reported that they get booted from the game and server when they unlock an achievement. This would be frustrating enough...
Gamespot
Crystal Dynamics Is Testing The Waters For A New Legacy Of Kain
Crystal Dynamics hasn't made a Legacy of Kain game in more than a decade, but that might change soon. The company has authored a survey which asks fans what they'd like to see in a new entry in the series. The survey asks the sort of questions that you'd expect,...
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Introduces Custom TMs
With only a few more weeks to go until it launches on November 18, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has gone live. While previous teasers showed off toxic monkeys, new battle footage, and gameplay mechanics that make your pocket monster shine bright like a diamond, today's trailer is a deeper dive into the Paldea region.
Comments / 0