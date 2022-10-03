ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday.

BLM officials said the National Mustang Association pledged to double the previous $10,000 reward in the case.

Authorities said five mortally wounded horses were discovered Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Ely.

They said the horses all were located within 600 yards of each other about two miles (3 kilometers) south of U.S. Highway 50, and an aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals.

The BLM is investigating and prosecuting the killings as part of the enforcement of the Wild Horses and Burro Act of 1971.

