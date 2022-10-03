Need For Speed. It’s the racing genre’s equivalent of The Simpsons: beloved upon its inception and unbeatable in its prime, only to lose the magic long ago, to the point where there have been far more middling years than good ones. Inconsistency has been the one constant, though the reverence for those early days will never go away. Criterion Games will try to recapture it with the forthcoming installment — the 25th in the series’ almost 30-year run. It’ll be revealed this Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, and the official site has been updated with a teaser.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO