Jalopnik

Every Ridiculous High-Tech Feature on the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

When it comes to technical wizardry, the Porsche GT3 RS is in a class by itself. This carbon-fiber cloaked machine is an aerodynamic powerhouse, and if there’s a moving part anywhere on the exterior, chances are you can adjust it for maximum downforce. It’s practically one tire change away from being a full-on race car. Let’s dive into everything that makes the 992-generation GT3 RS a monster of downforce and tunability.
CARS
Jalopnik

Mercedes-Benz A- and B-Class Aren't Dead Quite Yet

The Mercedes-Benz A and B-Class aren’t dead just yet. We’ve reported the company is most likely killing off its base models, but not before a mid-cycle refresh. Although, refresh may be putting it a bit too strongly for both models. Pretty much the only difference on the outside...
CARS
Jalopnik

What Car Got the Worst Facelift?

In the wonderful world of car design, you have generational changes — you know, “all-new” models — and then you have those slight, mid-gen updates, to tide over vehicles that have gotten a bit long in the tooth, a bit dated looking. Some of those facelifts work wonders, as we’ve discussed. Some, regrettably, do quite the opposite. Today we’re discussing those unsuccessful attempts.
CARS
Jalopnik

The 2023 Audi RS5 Competition Adds the Wrong Kind of Imperfection

Everyone loves to complain that modern cars have lost their character. They’re too competent, too isolated, too good. The cars of old were better because they were worse, these people say; automakers should start making cars worse to improve them. But what would it look like if a manufacturer actually listened to that advice? If a company known for tech and luxury decided to bank on character instead?
CARS
Jalopnik

Formula 1's First Black Team Owner Came and Then Disappeared

With a promise of $125 million, a royal lineage, and a sponsorship from his very own T-Minus brand, Prince Malik Ado-Ibhrahim became Formula 1's first Black team owner when he purchased a majority stake in the longstanding Arrows team. Then, with half the season remaining, this Nigerian prince disappeared. (Editor’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Toyota Will Do Up a Plug-In Hybrid Crown Eventually: Report

The forthcoming Toyota Crown family is a strange proposition, and I’m still not sure where it fits in a world where Lexus also exists, but Toyota is going to give it a shot in the States anyway. Leading the charge will be the Crown “Crossover Type” — sort of a replacement for the Avalon, but lifted higher, because that makes any car considerably more marketable nowadays. Here it’ll be known only as the Crown, full stop. Toyota teased it with hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive, but it seems a plug-in hybrid variant may be on the way, too.
CARS
Jalopnik

Alpine Uses Dark Magic, Lots of Carbon Fiber to Make A110 R Somehow Even Lighter

The Alpine A110, a car whose styling one of my coworkers once said “makes them want to die,” keeps getting better. This week we’ve received what could very well be the apex of the A110 line — the A110 R. The “R” does not stand for racing, however, even though that’s something A110 has always done quite well. Alpine will have you know it actually stands for “radical.”
CARS
Jalopnik

At $13,500, Is This 1988 Nissan Stanza MPV the Next Radwood Star?

With its 4WD and B-pillar-less mega-door openings, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Stanza has some really cool features. Let’s see what we think it should rightfully cost in cold hard cash. It took five minutes and nine votes before anyone had a positive opinion on yesterday’s $38,500...
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

What’s the Worst Generation of Your Favorite Car?

Few cars come and go after a single generation, most earn updates, facelifts, and countless redesigns over the course of their lives. And mostly, these tweaks and changes can be for the best and improve performance and styling. But, not every generational change can be for the better. So today,...
CARS
Jalopnik

Toyota bZ4X Is No Longer at Risk of Its Wheels Falling Off After Simple Recall Fix

The Toyota bZ4X is going back on sale now that Toyota has figured out how to keep its wheels from falling off. Toyota will resume production of the fully-electric crossover on Thursday, now adding washers to its wheel hub bolts. Toyota will then resume sales on October 26 in Japan, with bZ4X sales in the U.S. following shortly afterward, as Automotive News reports.
CARS
Jalopnik

We Will Finally Get to See the Next Need For Speed This Thursday

Need For Speed. It’s the racing genre’s equivalent of The Simpsons: beloved upon its inception and unbeatable in its prime, only to lose the magic long ago, to the point where there have been far more middling years than good ones. Inconsistency has been the one constant, though the reverence for those early days will never go away. Criterion Games will try to recapture it with the forthcoming installment — the 25th in the series’ almost 30-year run. It’ll be revealed this Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, and the official site has been updated with a teaser.
VIDEO GAMES
Jalopnik

Ford Tripled Its EV Sales Despite a Dip in Total Deliveries

Ford keeps its place as America’s second best-selling EV maker after tripling its sales of electric cars, Porsche is being sued for $300 million over claims it “withheld inventory” from a Florida dealer, and U.S. public transport ridership is getting back on track after the pandemics. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

World’s Whitest Paint Can Cool the World, One Plane, Train and Automobile at a Time

Some planes, trains and automobiles look great in white. A white Countach is a majestic sight, the gleaming Shinkansen trains of Japan look great and even more modest creations like the Polestar 2 are chic when finished in the pearlescent white. But anyone opting for a white finish knows that they’re going to struggle to keep it clean.
TRAFFIC
Jalopnik

Every Safety Car Ever Used in Formula 1

Formula 1 has a raft of important safety features that keep drivers from harm over a grand prix weekend. There are barriers across the circuit to absorb the impact of a crash, the halo device fitted to every car protects each driver’s head and medical teams are on hand for a quick dispatch if anything goes wrong.
MOTORSPORTS

