Football: Hubs trounce Thornridge to clinch playoff berth
ROCHELLE — Seniors Hayden Inman and Trey Taft have dreamed of connecting on a long touchdown pass since their days of playing video games together as kids. The two had a chance to turn that dream into a reality Friday evening, when the Rochelle Hub varsity football team returned home for a nonconference matchup against the Thornridge Falcons.
Boys Soccer: Hubs drop road match at Mendota
MENDOTA — The Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team faced Mendota on the road Thursday evening. Sophomore forward Alberto Casillas scored the team’s lone goal as Rochelle fell 4-1 against the Trojans in nonconference play. The Hubs (10-8, 4-2 Interstate 8) will host Marmion on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
RTHS Education Foundation’s smoker competition fundraiser is Oct. 15
ROCHELLE — On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6-10 p.m. the Rochelle Township High School Education Foundation will be hosting a Boos, Brews & BBQ smoker competition fundraiser event at Fat Cat Slots at 229 Powers Road in Hillcrest. Rochelle Foods has donated over 200 pounds of pork that will...
Creston Village Board opts not to increase gaming fees
CRESTON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Creston Village Board resolved to not increase gaming fees for businesses within the village after a state law changed that allows fees per terminal to be increased from $25 to $250. The only business in Creston with video gaming is Moose...
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 4-6
OREGON — On Oct. 4 at approximately 8:31 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Illinois Route 38 in Rochelle. After a brief investigation, Omar Penaran-Lopez, 24, of Rochelle, was arrested for no valid driver’s license and an active arrest warrant. Penaran-Lopez was also cited for failure to yield while turning left, improper turn signal and illegal transportation of alcohol. Penaran-Lopez was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
Letter: Thanks for bottle cap bench program help
I want to send a big thank you to all the people who made the recycle bottle cap bench program possible. They include Kiwanis Golden K, the City of Rochelle, employees of the Rochelle Landfill, the Rochelle Township High School Key Club, the Rochelle Middle School Builders Club, the Creston Grade School Builders Club, the Kings Grade School Builders Club, the Methodist Church Youth Group, Mrs. Leah Vanstone and friends, Liberty Village residents and the many, many people who brought bottle caps, one as far away as Rockton.
RCH donates AED to Rochelle Police Department
Rochelle Community Hospital recently donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Rochelle Police Department. The defibrillator is one of two Rochelle Police recently received, and they will be placed in patrol cars to provide officers another resource with which to serve the community. Pictured left to right: RPD Communications...
State's attorney, sheriff file complaint against state over SAFE-T Act
OREGON — On Tuesday in a press release, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle announced that they have filed a complaint against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in Ogle County Circuit Court seeking to have the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act declared unconstitutional.
Looking at the SAFE-T Act
The SAFE-T Act is not making a lot of friends in law enforcement. The act, which will abolish cash bail at the beginning of next year among other things, has drawn the ire of many law enforcement officials across the state, including in Ogle County. Last week, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle and Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced that they have filed a complaint against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in Ogle County Circuit Court. The aim is to have the act deemed unconstitutional.
