McCovey Cove Dave has a plan to help the SF Giants sign Aaron Judge

By Marc Delucchi
Giants Baseball Insider
 3 days ago

McCovey Cove Dave is hoping to catch Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball of the season and use it to get Judge to sign with the SF Giants.

The SF Giants may not have any more home games this season, but that has not stopped one of their most well-known fans from trying to help the team. Dave "McCovey Cove Dave" Edlund is primarily known for ball-hawking outside Oracle Park in a kayak in McCovey Cove at nearly every home game. Edlund revealed a plan on Monday to get New York Yankees star Aaron Judge to sign with the Giants this offseason.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Edlund posted a photo of his glove and suitcase on Instagram alongside a caption that explained his plans to travel to Arlington, Texas to attend the Yankees four remaining games this season. Judge, of course, is currently tied with Roger Maris for the single-season American League home run record with 61 blasts. Edlund is hopeful that he can catch Judge's record-setting home run and use it as a ploy to help the Giants sign Judge as a free agent this offseason.

"I have seats for the final 4 #Yankees #Ranger games," Edlund wrote. "And I’ll be in the left field bleachers on an aisle for all. If I’m lucky, I’ll offer #AaronJudge the ball if he signs early with my @sfgiants ."

Judge is currently slated to be a free agent at the end of the season and will be the biggest name available if he hits the open market. He should be one of the Giants top free-agent targets this offseason.

McCovey Cove Dave is obviously having some fun with one of the greatest historical achievements in modern MLB history. While ballhawks around the league are known to target historic home run balls to sell for thousands of dollars or exchange for autographs and other memorabilia, Dave Edlund seems to be hoping to be a part of history to help his beloved SF Giants.

Hey, it may be a long shot, but so is catching a ball hit into McCovey Cove.

