North of the River Recreation and Park District to hold 5th annual Fall Festival
North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) will hold its fifth annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event is free and will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
“Autumn in Bakersfield is such a beautiful time of year,” said Monya Jameson, NOR General Manager. “We encourage everyone to bring a blanket and a folding chair, enjoy the cool weather, and most importantly, to make some memories together at our North Meadows Park.”
The NOR Fall Festival will feature carnival games, bounce houses, a kids' zone, a variety of vendors, and an outdoor movie screening to end the event. The first 200 people to arrive will receive a free hot dog lunch. The festival will take place at North Meadows Park in Oildale.
NOR is a special park district operating under California State Code Section 5780. According to its website , "North of the River Recreation and Park District plans, organizes, and conducts a wide variety of park and recreation programs within the designated NOR boundaries." NOR offers more than 200 classes and activities a year for people of all ages.
