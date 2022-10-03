ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North of the River Recreation and Park District to hold 5th annual Fall Festival

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 3 days ago
North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) will hold its fifth annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event is free and will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“Autumn in Bakersfield is such a beautiful time of year,” said Monya Jameson, NOR General Manager. “We encourage everyone to bring a blanket and a folding chair, enjoy the cool weather, and most importantly, to make some memories together at our North Meadows Park.”

The NOR Fall Festival will feature carnival games, bounce houses, a kids' zone, a variety of vendors, and an outdoor movie screening to end the event. The first 200 people to arrive will receive a free hot dog lunch. The festival will take place at North Meadows Park in Oildale.

NOR is a special park district operating under California State Code Section 5780. According to its website , "North of the River Recreation and Park District plans, organizes, and conducts a wide variety of park and recreation programs within the designated NOR boundaries." NOR offers more than 200 classes and activities a year for people of all ages.

