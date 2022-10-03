ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots release veteran LB Harvey Langi

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
Now we know what the corresponding move is to the New England Patriots signing Jamie Collins on Monday. Per team reporter Evan Lazar, the Patriots have released veteran linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

So the team is essentially moving on from Langi to make room for Collins, who is expected to be elevated and contribute to the main roster at some point.

There’s always a chance Langi could be brought back. The 30-year-old linebacker has special teams value, along with the ability to work in as an emergency option for the defense.

But the Patriots are clearly looking for playmakers up front after getting gashed on the ground in back-to-back games. Good things seem to happen whenever the team turns to Collins, and coach Bill Belichick is banking on history repeating itself with this move as well.

