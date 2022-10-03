ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
MEMPHIS, TN
Low levels along Mississippi River cause headaches for businesses

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent drought has brought the Mississippi River to some of the lowest levels it has seen in almost ten years. The National Weather Service said the river was briefly below -8.1 feet on Tuesday, Sept. 27,. The drought has forced companies to rethink how they...
OSCEOLA, AR
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
OSCEOLA, AR
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Southaven road paving begins

Nice fall-like weather has allowed Southaven to get a jump on street paving. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city’s paving contractor has already started milling Tchulahoma Road and should have the overlay done as early as next week. “The weather has been fantastic for paving streets,” Musselwhite informed the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
West Memphis audit shows more than $7M not properly recorded

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials. More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Residents concerned about Audubon Park renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis’ Audubon Park is undergoing an $8 million makeover to the golf course, playground, and other areas, but the planned changes have some residents saying not so fast. The $2.6 million plan also includes a new playground and picnic area and additional amenities including LED lighting. Park visitors like Anthony Crutcher will quickly tell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
First West Nile virus death reported in Mississippi in five years

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the state’s first West Nile virus death in five years. The death was reported in Panola County. Two West Nile virus deaths were reported in the state in 2017. So far, there have been six West Nile virus cases reported in Mississippi […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Marshall County loses great servant

District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by their pit bulls. The dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized Thursday afternoon. Doctors […]
MILLINGTON, TN

