Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
Low levels along Mississippi River cause headaches for businesses
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent drought has brought the Mississippi River to some of the lowest levels it has seen in almost ten years. The National Weather Service said the river was briefly below -8.1 feet on Tuesday, Sept. 27,. The drought has forced companies to rethink how they...
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
Dozens of research animals found dead at University of Memphis, USDA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis could get hit with a six-figure federal fine. This comes after dozens of research animals were found dead at the University of Memphis, according to the USDA. “No other laboratory in the United States has accumulated as many violations in a single...
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
Memphis apartment complex's residents frustrated over lack of parking spaces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rent prices are on the rise across the country and here in Memphis. On top of rent, many are paying even more for parking than they didn't expect to pay all because where they live doesn’t have enough space for everyone. "It's not enough room....
Southaven road paving begins
Nice fall-like weather has allowed Southaven to get a jump on street paving. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city’s paving contractor has already started milling Tchulahoma Road and should have the overlay done as early as next week. “The weather has been fantastic for paving streets,” Musselwhite informed the...
West Memphis audit shows more than $7M not properly recorded
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials. More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the […]
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
Residents concerned about Audubon Park renovations
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis’ Audubon Park is undergoing an $8 million makeover to the golf course, playground, and other areas, but the planned changes have some residents saying not so fast. The $2.6 million plan also includes a new playground and picnic area and additional amenities including LED lighting. Park visitors like Anthony Crutcher will quickly tell […]
First West Nile virus death reported in Mississippi in five years
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the state’s first West Nile virus death in five years. The death was reported in Panola County. Two West Nile virus deaths were reported in the state in 2017. So far, there have been six West Nile virus cases reported in Mississippi […]
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
Heating costs expected to soar – B’ville board told to warn customers bills will be higher
Batesville homes and businesses that rely on natural gas can expect to see the cost of staying warm this winter to double, and possibly more, city board members learned last week. In a special called meeting Thursday at City Hall, officials heard from Howard Randolph, who has brokered and managed...
Shelby Co. Clerk's Office lines causing more headaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office have become an issue for those new to the state looking to get a new car registration. Thalia Hayman has tried to get her Tennessee car registration four times. Monday, she waited in line for about five...
Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by their pit bulls. The dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized Thursday afternoon. Doctors […]
