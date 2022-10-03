ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Jury selected in trial of accused cleaver killer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury has been selected for the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. The jury was finalized at about noon on Thursday and the jurors will be sworn in on Friday. Selection started Monday morning. Gurung is accused of using a meat cleaver to kill...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings

A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Los Angeles biotech investor pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a transcontinental murder-for-hire conspiracy that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man. Serhat Gumrukcu, a 39-year-old Turkish citizen, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington, where he entered the plea to...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
mynbc5.com

Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death

BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution

A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
BARRE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Barre parents plead not guilty in infant’s drug death

Barre, VT — A four-month investigation into the death of an infant in Barre Town last May has led to the arrest of the baby’s parents. Christopher Wickett, 35, and Brianna Wickett, 25, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child with death resulting. They were released with conditions.
BARRE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Cleaver#Mental Health Issues#Jury Selection#Attorneys#Violent Crime
WCAX

Parents plead not guilty to charges after baby dies from drug overdose

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a 7-month-old baby who died from a drug overdose are now facing charges. It happened in the spring, but the charges were just filed. Barre Town Police Chief William Dodge says they had to wait months for test results to come back from an out-of-state drug lab.
BARRE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Diving group finds truck believed to belong to person reported missing in 2006, VSP investigating

DUXBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a truck found in the Winooski River that is believed to belong to a man who was reported missing in 2006. Officials said they were notified of a potential new piece of evidence in the 16-year-old disappearance case of Donald Messier on Wednesday after the group Adventures with Purpose found the truck submerged in the water in Waterbury.
WAITSFIELD, VT
NECN

Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
NEW HAVEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Police looking for suspect in Randolph robbery

RANDOLPH, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place in Randolph on Saturday morning. Troopers said they were notified of a robbery at The Barn Convenience Store at 3:17 a.m. They said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money.
RANDOLPH, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy