Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
'Better for business': Fayetteville could soon have its own social district by the end of the year
Fayetteville may soon have its own social district--an area where people can openly consume alcohol in a designated area.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 1895 located in the 300 block of Lane Street in Raleigh has a new owner. The 2,926-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 15, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $393 per square foot. The property sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Jackpot! Sampson County man pockets $100K scratch-off win
A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
Up and Coming Weekly
Work begins on Veterans Park expansion, part of 2016 bond package
Grading work is underway for an expansion of Veterans Park, according to a city of Fayetteville news release. The city recently acquired surplus property from the N.C. Department of Transportation that will be used for the expansion, according to the release. The 8-acre site is near the intersection of Bragg Boulevard, Rowan Street and Murchison Road and became available after DOT replaced the Rowan Street bridge.
cbs17
Fayetteville expanding its Veterans Park, optimistic its budget will pay for expansion
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville is expanding its Veterans Park. The new project is known as Veterans Park II and located at the busy intersection of Bragg Boulevard, Rowans Street and Murchison Road. Although dirt is moving at the project site, the construction has not started....
Wake wins $13.5 million federal magnet school grant. These 4 schools will get the money.
The money is from a federal program designed to help desegregate public schools.
wpde.com
More than 50 employers expected for Lumberton job fair
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College is hosting a job fair on Oct. 7. There are expected to be 54 employers in attendance. The fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. following "Homemade in Robeson Day". The job fair is open to students, alumni, and...
cbs17
Work to start converting Raleigh extended stay hotel into affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For people having a hard time getting into an apartment, an extended stay often becomes home. The former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road is often used by low-income residents who face challenges getting into any sort of housing. The city purchased the...
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
cbs17
Moore County at odds with NCDOT as widening project could bring traffic 80 feet from front door of elementary school
SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation needs a portion of the property West End Elementary School sits on to widen North Carolina Route 211. The school system declined $180,000 NCDOT offered for the property. According to the Moore County Board of Education, the expansion...
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
WITN
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
WRAL
Part of I-95 to be widened to eight lanes near Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Part of Interstate 95 will be widened in the coming years after a $247 million contract was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The renovations will occur on an eight-mile section of I-95 north of Lumberton. Flatiron Constructors Inc., a Morrisville-based company, will widen...
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bill Rogers appointed acting sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Columbus County commissioners appointed Bill Rogers as acting sheriff, following the suspension of Jody Greene. This stems from racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019 while he was temporarily suspended from office pending a State Board of...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
