Grading work is underway for an expansion of Veterans Park, according to a city of Fayetteville news release. The city recently acquired surplus property from the N.C. Department of Transportation that will be used for the expansion, according to the release. The 8-acre site is near the intersection of Bragg Boulevard, Rowan Street and Murchison Road and became available after DOT replaced the Rowan Street bridge.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO