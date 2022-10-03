ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million

A house built in 1895 located in the 300 block of Lane Street in Raleigh has a new owner. The 2,926-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 15, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $393 per square foot. The property sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Up and Coming Weekly

Work begins on Veterans Park expansion, part of 2016 bond package

Grading work is underway for an expansion of Veterans Park, according to a city of Fayetteville news release. The city recently acquired surplus property from the N.C. Department of Transportation that will be used for the expansion, according to the release. The 8-acre site is near the intersection of Bragg Boulevard, Rowan Street and Murchison Road and became available after DOT replaced the Rowan Street bridge.
wpde.com

More than 50 employers expected for Lumberton job fair

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College is hosting a job fair on Oct. 7. There are expected to be 54 employers in attendance. The fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. following "Homemade in Robeson Day". The job fair is open to students, alumni, and...
WITN

Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
WRAL

Part of I-95 to be widened to eight lanes near Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Part of Interstate 95 will be widened in the coming years after a $247 million contract was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The renovations will occur on an eight-mile section of I-95 north of Lumberton. Flatiron Constructors Inc., a Morrisville-based company, will widen...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bill Rogers appointed acting sheriff in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Columbus County commissioners appointed Bill Rogers as acting sheriff, following the suspension of Jody Greene. This stems from racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019 while he was temporarily suspended from office pending a State Board of...
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
