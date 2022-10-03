ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 3

Related
Fox 19

Testimony underway in West Chester quadruple murder

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County County. Gurpreet Singh is accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive on April 28, 2019.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

NKY Car Dealer Indicted on Human Trafficking, Drug Possession Charges

An arrest was made on Wednesday. Jason Marley. Photo by the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A northern Kentucky car dealership owner has been indicted for human trafficking, forgery and drug possession. Jason Marley, 51, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of Human...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Bond Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just before 10:33 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Deters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Rapist#Violent Crime#Politics Local#State Issue 1#The Supreme Court
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky group announces judicial race endorsements

Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary announced Wednesday its endorsed candidates in local contested judicial races that are on the Nov. 8 ballot. The group was created to maintain the quality of the judiciary in Northern Kentucky, said its chairman, Mark Arnzen, a Covington attorney. It also endorses judicial candidates in the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy