Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Prosecutors in Hamilton, Kenton counties call for reform to juvenile justice system
CINCINNATI — There were calls today to take a harder look at teen violence in the community and the juvenile justice system itself. A week after the death of a young UC student who was simply crossing a street, top prosecutors from both sides of the river grow increasingly concerned.
Fox 19
Testimony underway in West Chester quadruple murder
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County County. Gurpreet Singh is accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive on April 28, 2019.
eaglecountryonline.com
NKY Car Dealer Indicted on Human Trafficking, Drug Possession Charges
An arrest was made on Wednesday. Jason Marley. Photo by the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A northern Kentucky car dealership owner has been indicted for human trafficking, forgery and drug possession. Jason Marley, 51, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of Human...
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson criminal case no longer on court website after she requests to seal it
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County judge has apparently granted Skylar Richardson’s request to seal all records related to her criminal case, including her 2017 aggravated murder indictment accusing her of killing her baby and 2019 conviction for abusing it. Her case is no longer found on the...
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in Bond Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just before 10:33 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
WLWT 5
Body cam shows dramatic scene after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio — A 6-year-old had two emergency surgeries after two large dogs mauled her after the owner allegedly ordered them to attack. According to court documents, on Aug. 25, Cassie Thierauf used her dogs as weapons against the child. The Lebanon Police Department released body camera footage Thursday...
18-year-old found found fatally shot at Butler County hotel, death ruled homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Butler County hotel, our news partners at WCPO reported. Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, WCPO reported. When they arrived,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Teen charged in hit and run death of UC student also hit deputy year prior
“October 15th, 2021. That date, I'm not going to forget. I can assure you my family won't forget. Still haunts me to this day,” said Boone County deputy Lt. Chris Hall.
WLWT 5
Same juvenile charged in hit and run death of UC student also hit Boone County deputy
CINCINNATI — The juvenile who ischarged in the hit and run death of a UC student, was still under court supervision for running over a deputy less than a year ago. Court documents show the same juvenile is accused of running over people, using a stole vehicle to do it and leaving the scene in two separate cases.
Police identify victim in double shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, 1 hospitalized
CPD Capt. Brian Norris said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of California Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in or around Bond Hill Cafe.
Fox 19
Former captains lawsuit against West Chester chief, trustees can proceed, judge rules
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A federal lawsuit alleging civil rights violations and retaliation filed by two former veteran West Chester Township police captains against the Butler County township, its police chief, trustees, top administrator and others can proceed, a judge ordered. Jamie Hensley and Joe Gutman sued in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Defense points to ‘Land Mafia of India’ for their roles in West Chester quadruple murder
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County County laid out a previously untold story involving the mafia’s possible involvement in these murders. Gurpreet Singh is accused of...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky group announces judicial race endorsements
Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary announced Wednesday its endorsed candidates in local contested judicial races that are on the Nov. 8 ballot. The group was created to maintain the quality of the judiciary in Northern Kentucky, said its chairman, Mark Arnzen, a Covington attorney. It also endorses judicial candidates in the region.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student in stolen car appears in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati in a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Cincinnati police said the 17-year-old drove into two 18-year-old women on Jefferson Avenue last week. One of the victims died from her injuries. Police said that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Man Sentenced to Prison for Converting Pistol to Automatic with 3D Printed Parts
CINCINNATI – A Cincinnati man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 37 months in prison for illegally possessing a pistol that had been converted into an automatic weapon, which he used in self-defense during a shootout outside a restaurant. “Even if you use the firearm in self-defense, it...
Fox 19
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has ruled the death of an 18-year-old at a Fairfield hotel on Sunday a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the...
WSFA
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A woman in Ohio is facing felony charges after she used her pit bull to attack a 6-year-old girl, court documents say. The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from the dog attack that happened on Aug. 25 at a duplex in Lebanon, according to court documents from Warren County.
Wendy’s employee said nurse spit on her
An employee working the Wendy's drive-thru on Belmont Avenue said a customer spit on her.
Comments / 3