klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
klin.com
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop
A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Lincoln Car Crash
(Lincoln, NE) -- An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with a deadly car crash in Lincoln. Police say Alexis Kelly was arrested today and charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI. Kelly's accused of driving high and causing a crash that killed 28-year-old Pierce White on August 29th.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes open again on I-80 and Giles after crash
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says that a crash is blocking I-80 westbound at mile marker 443. The department cautions motorists to keep to the left lane.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 18-year-old for motor vehicle homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash in August. LPD said 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The arrest was made for a fatal car accident that killed a man on Aug. 29 at N 35th St. and Cornhusker Highway.
klkntv.com
Arrest made in east Lincoln crash that killed a 25-year-old last month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest following a Labor Day crash that killed a young man. Dylan Will, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, along with failing to stop and render aid. The deadly wreck happened at North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street...
WOWT
Technology alerts Omaha first responders of car involved in high-speed crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We learned how technology alerted emergency crews in Lincoln to a violent crash this week. A driver and five passengers slammed into a tree Sunday. One of the individuals had an iPhone 14. It has a new feature where it sensed the crash and called 911. Tragically all six people died.
KETV.com
Woman critically injured after Omaha carjacking Wednesday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities said one woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car Wednesday night. 35-year-old Jenica Walker was hit near 40th and Cuming streets while attempting to retrieve her stolen vehicle, police said. According to a police report, Walker grabbed onto her vehicle as...
Fatal crash in Lincoln spotlights crash detection technology
3 News Now spoke with a 911 dispatcher in Sarpy County who tells us he's receiving more calls from devices with this feature, and it's not just your phone that could have it.
WOWT
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in eastern Nebraska are searching for the driver of a vehicle that got away from sheriff’s deputies, three separate times, early Monday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Highway 34 and...
klkntv.com
Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Lincoln Police investigating fatal Monday afternoon stabbing
Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2.
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Crash Report Reveals Names of 6 Victims
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. Our...
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
thebestmix1055.com
Police probe alleged child enticement incident
The Fremont Police Department is investigating an alleged child enticement/suspicious activity from Monday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a bus dropped off a student at Linden Elementary, located at 735 W. Linden Ave. The student then began walking. As the student approached Keene Avenue, they walked by a parked black...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces charges following Friday accident
A Fremont man faces various charges following an accident Friday. Police investigated the accident at Washington and South H Streets. The investigation determined that a vehicle struck a mailbox and power pole before leaving the scene. The pole sustained significant damage including downed power lines. As a result of the...
