Washington Wildfire alert: Siouxon Fire update

Siouxon Fire on Sept. 25, 2022

Incident location: 45.944 latitude, -122.089 longitude

Impacted area: 0 Acres

A fire was reported on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in the Siouxon drainage on September 22, 2022. Fire resources were dispatched to a site above the reported fire location and did not see or smell smoke. It was dark and an inversion had set in. On September 23, 2022, Gifford Pinchot National Forest Fire Engine 631 responded in the am and found the Siouxon Fire at 0820 burning on steep terrain within the Big Hollow Fire burn scar. Firefighters took early and extensive action to suppress the fire on September 23. Helicopters and single engine air tankers worked the fire for about 5-6 hours and a Type 3 Incident Command Team was ordered to take command of fire operations once the fire reached 5 acres. The leadership decision to keep the fire confined to the 2020 Big Hollow Fire footprint, and actively monitor, came at 1400. The Siouxon Fire continues to burn on steep, remote terrain within an unburned island within the Big Hollow Fire scar and poses little threat to escaping the fire area this late in the season. A direct approach to suppressing this fire has little chance of succeeding and carries high risks of injury or death to firefighting personnel. These risks outweigh the probability of success with any actions they may be able to take on the fire. Leadership has decided that due to the time of year, location of the fire, topographic challenges, and lack of safety mitigations available, the Forest will not be staffing the fire on the ground at this time. Fire staff are monitoring the fire daily and posting road guards and signs to keep the public safe. Fire activity increases during periods of warmer, drier, windy weather and decreases when temperatures and winds drop, and humidity rises. Most of the fire spread has been through fuels on the ground, such as rotting logs and light slash. Larger fuels, like rotting logs, will continue to burn until they are fully consumed, extinguished along the Big Hollow Fire scar lines, or soaked by rain and snow. Public and firefighter safety remain the highest priority as crews work to monitor the Siouxon Fire.

Siouxon Fire -03- on Sept. 27, 2022

Siouxon Fire -02- on Sept. 27, 2022

Siouxon Fire on Sept. 27, 2022

Siouxon Fire from above on Sept. 26, 2022

20220926-Siouxon Fire