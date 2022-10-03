ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Park, IL
Chicago, IL
After vandals disgraced Nativity Lutheran Church with racist messages earlier this week, the church community is moving forward while also searching for answers. NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter reports.
Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger

Every few seconds, trucks pulling shipping containers roll in and out of the Bensenville Canadian Pacific yard. It’s a busy area and one that suburban Chicago mayors worry will only get busier if a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and the Kansas Southern Railways goes through. "Public safety will...
Owners of Viral ‘Stranger Things' Home Reveal Future of Display

It's official: The viral "Stranger Things" home will carry on for the Halloween season following an incident that nearly forced them to shut down. The owners of the western Chicago suburb home revealed their "final verdict" Wednesday after attending a meeting at City Hall, where they discussed the future of the famed Halloween set.
José Quintana Recommended Cardinals to Cubs' Willson Contreras

Quintana gave Contreras 'strong recommendation' of Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras not only reached out to José Quintana about the Cardinals — as he told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer — but Quintana provided him a "strong recommendation," according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.
Darnell Mooney: Bears Bad Red Zone Trips Stemmed From Bad Practice

Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
Man Shot Inside CPD Station on West Side, Officials Say

A man was shot inside a Chicago police station Wednesday afternoon on the West Side, officials said. Emergency crews responded to a call of a person shot about 12:50 p.m. inside CPD’s Ogden District station, Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Merritt said. A man, whose age was unknown, was taken...
In Appreciation of Jose Abreu's White Sox Career

In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

