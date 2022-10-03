Read full article on original website
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
United Center Confirms Remaining Harry Styles Chicago Shows Will Proceed As Scheduled
After the abrupt cancellation of Harry Styles' first of six scheduled concerts in Chicago on Thursday night, rumors quickly spread about the remainder of his stay being affected. United Center officials confirmed in a social media comment that as of now, the remainder of Styles' residency at the United Center...
2022 Chicago Marathon: Street Closures, Streaming, Schedule and More
Whether you're running, watching, cheering or just trying to get around Chicago, there's a lot to take in ahead of this weekend's Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Race weekend has already started in the city, meaning street closures are in effect, thousands of runners are making the trek to the city and events are underway.
What Ticketholders Should Know After Harry Styles' Chicago Concert Postponed
Hundreds of fans, some of whom had been camping for hours outside the United Center, were left disappointed Thursday when the first of six Harry Styles concerts was postponed "out of an abundance of caution." But for those with tickets to the show, what can they do?. Here's what we...
New Hours Announced for Viral ‘Stranger Things' House in Suburban Plainfield
Looks like fans of the viral "Stranger Things" home in a Chicago suburb won't have to enter the Upside Down for another chance to check out the popular haunted display, despite an abrupt closure this week. The family behind the Plainfield setup announced plans to reopen, despite an incident with...
The Food Guy: Spotlight on Southwest Michigan's Harbor Country
Michigan’s Harbor Country offers a chance to see the colors change, maybe visit a winery or pick apples. NBC 5 Food Guy Steve Dolinsky's priority, of course, is finding the best places to eat. Antiquing along Red Arrow Highway, and hiking through the woods works up an appetite. Good...
Chicago Voted ‘Best Big City in the US' By Condé Nast Traveler For 6th Year in a Row. Here's Why
Chicago is No. 1 — again. And again, again, again, again and again. According to a Tuesday press release from Choose Chicago, Condé Nast Traveler has crowned Chicago the "No. 1 Best Big City in the U.S." — again — as part of the magazine's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards.
After vandals disgraced Nativity Lutheran Church with racist messages earlier this week, the church community is moving forward while also searching for answers. NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter reports.
Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger
Every few seconds, trucks pulling shipping containers roll in and out of the Bensenville Canadian Pacific yard. It’s a busy area and one that suburban Chicago mayors worry will only get busier if a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and the Kansas Southern Railways goes through. "Public safety will...
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
This Viral ‘Stranger Things' Halloween House in Suburban Chicago Nearly Got Shut Down. Here's How to See it
It all started with a TikTok video. Homeowners Dave and Aubrey Appel in suburban Plainfield have been putting together this year's décor for months, but it wasn't until their TikTok showing a floating Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' in the middle of their driveway that things really started to take off.
This is the Best Hotel in Chicago, According to Condé Nast Traveler
There's no shortage of hotels to stay at when visiting Chicago. But according to a new list ranked by thousands of travelers, there are only a few that are the best of the bunch. According to Condé Nast Traveler, the Top Hotels in Chicago -- which was recently named the...
Gun Industry Faces a New Wave of Lawsuits That Could Reshape How Firearms Are Sold
The gun industry has broad immunity from the fallout of mass shootings. Experts say plaintiffs in new lawsuits face an uphill battle. But survivors, victims, family members and gun law advocates see an opportunity to hold manufacturers and dealers liable by calling into question their sales and marketing practices. If...
Judy Tenuta, Brash ‘Goddess of Love' Comedian, Dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles, with her family around...
Owners of Viral ‘Stranger Things' Home Reveal Future of Display
It's official: The viral "Stranger Things" home will carry on for the Halloween season following an incident that nearly forced them to shut down. The owners of the western Chicago suburb home revealed their "final verdict" Wednesday after attending a meeting at City Hall, where they discussed the future of the famed Halloween set.
José Quintana Recommended Cardinals to Cubs' Willson Contreras
Quintana gave Contreras 'strong recommendation' of Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras not only reached out to José Quintana about the Cardinals — as he told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer — but Quintana provided him a "strong recommendation," according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.
Darnell Mooney: Bears Bad Red Zone Trips Stemmed From Bad Practice
Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
Man Shot Inside CPD Station on West Side, Officials Say
A man was shot inside a Chicago police station Wednesday afternoon on the West Side, officials said. Emergency crews responded to a call of a person shot about 12:50 p.m. inside CPD’s Ogden District station, Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Merritt said. A man, whose age was unknown, was taken...
Butler College Prep Freshman Shot While Walking Home From Homecoming Football Game
A night of homecoming happiness nearly turned tragic for a Chicago teenager after she was shot in the back on her way home from her high school homecoming game in the Roseland neighborhood last week. Jakyah Harris, 15, shared her story with NBC 5 and said the trauma will live...
In Appreciation of Jose Abreu's White Sox Career
In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cook County Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Applications Open. See If You're Eligible
The application portal for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program opened on Thursday, allowing Cook County residents to apply for monthly payments of $500 for two years. The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, providing $42 million in funding for the payments to be sent...
