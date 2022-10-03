Read full article on original website
Efficiency Maine offers rebates for home weatherization products
MAINE, USA — Efficiency Maine launched its new program Wednesday to raise awareness about resources that can help Mainers get through the cold winter season by managing their heating bills. The company's "DIY Winter Prep Rebate" offers a limited-time $100 reimbursement to homeowners and tenants in Maine for purchasing...
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
mainebiz.biz
Thrive Maine accepting applications for forgivable loan program
Thrive Maine, a program unveiled by Gov. Janet Mills in July, is now accepting applications for up to $2 million in forgivable loans from eligible Maine businesses and nonprofits that demonstrate COVID-related negative economic impacts. Loans ranging from $10,000 to $2 million will be deployed on a first-come, first-served basis...
wabi.tv
Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one. Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”. They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as...
Maine trucking industry investing in future drivers
BANGOR, Maine — Maine has been facing a shortage of truck drivers for the past couple years. Due in part to pandemic challenges, this has become an even greater problem. To steer the state away from problems down the road, the trucking industry is investing in ways to attract new employees and make it easier for them to apply.
Residents to receive 2.9 billion dollar refund from state
hand holding moneyPhoto by Jp Valery (Creative Commons) Here's some great news as prices keep rising due to inflation. Some money is coming your way from the state of Massachusetts! Recently, State Auditor Suzanne Bump just announced that the office of State Auditor has completed its review of the report of net tax revenues. Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
Stimulus update: Maine residents have until the end of the month to claim one-time $850 relief check
Eligible Maine residents have until the end of October to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to the state's budget surplus.
WMTW
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
Stimulus check update: Direct $400 payment must be claimed in four days, or you'll miss out
Low-income households in New Mexico have four days to apply for a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400.
LePage: Gov. Mills 'very fortunate' that COVID came to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican nominee for governor Paul LePage said during a debate Thursday that his Democratic rival got a political boost from COVID-19, thanks to federal pandemic aid. “This governor has been very, very fortunate that COVID came, because with COVID came nearly $15 billion from Uncle Joe,”...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns
In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
WGME
Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned
The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
wabi.tv
Gov. Janet Mills intervenes opposition in Versant electricity rate
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is calling on the Governor’s Energy Office to intervene in opposition to the electricity rate increase Versant Power is requesting from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. If approved, Versant residential customers could see their bills go up 12 to 24 dollars a month,...
Unhoused Maine veterans are getting help from 'Mobile Stand Down' events
ELLSWORTH, Maine — A group of more than a dozen organizations came together in Ellsworth on Wednesday to help Maine’s veteran community. It was all part of the 2022 Homeless Veterans Mobile Stand Down. This year’s event was held in the Reny’s parking lot and could be seen...
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
Gov. Mills launches $5.1M program to support family caregivers in Maine
MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills' administration is launching a two-year pilot program that will provide grants to Mainers caring for a family member with a disability, Alzheimer’s Disease, or other related dementias. The $5.1 million program funded by the American Rescue Plan, called Respite for ME, starts...
SNAP benefits get $329M boost, helping to feed families through October
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families in the Rio Grande Valley who rely on SNAP food benefits will be able to count on that money through October. The Texas and Human Services Commission will be increasing its funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits by $329.4 million. According to a news release from […]
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on taxes, spending, affordable housing,...
