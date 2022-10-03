ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Tom Brady offers scathing review of NFL season so far: ‘A lot of bad football’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said on Thursday that there has been “a lot of bad football” this season. The 2022 NFL season is just four weeks old, and there is just one undefeated team remaining — the Philadelphia Eagles. There is one winless team remaining in the Houston Texans. There are 15 teams that are 2-2. There are seven teams that are 3-1.
TAMPA, FL
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
