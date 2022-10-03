Read full article on original website
2news.com
Carson City School District Seeks Parent Volunteer for Family Life Advisory Committee
The Carson City School District is accepting applications from parents to fill one parent vacancy on the district’s Family Life Advisory Committee. CCSD says the primary purpose of the Family Life Program is to provide a well-defined course of instruction, which is endorsed by the Board of Trustees as the district’s sex education program. The program includes factual instruction concerning acquired immune deficiency syndrome and instruction on the human reproductive system, related communicable diseases and sexual responsibility. Appointment as a member of the committee shall be for an initial term of three years.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriffs to host symposium on policing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a symposium on community and policing next month. The event will be on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hug High School in Sparks. Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will join with...
KOLO TV Reno
Sample ballots in Washoe County arriving soon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s interim Registrar of Voters says the sample ballots will come by mail. The sample ballot contains all the races and candidates on the ballot specific to where you live. While the sample candidate ballot looks official, the real deal will be in mail starting on Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
Washoe County ballot mistakes affect 2 races for school board, Nevada State Assembly
Updated to clarify that the school board race for District D should not have been on the ballot at all, not that Beth Smith's opponent shouldn't have been included. Washoe County staff felt excited that they were going to have general election mail-in ballots sent out early, but as people started receiving sample versions in the mail Wednesday, two mistakes jumped out. ...
3 takeaways from Mike Clark-Keith Lockard debate for Washoe County Commission District 2
Republican Mike Clark and Democrat Keith Lockard squared off in a debate Wednesday over election integrity, public safety, homelessness and growth. They are vying to see who will replace incumbent Bob Lucey in the Washoe County Commission's District 2 seat, which represents south Reno and Washoe Valley. ...
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
KOLO TV Reno
GSR hosts hiring event this Friday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7. The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices. GSR will be hiring for the following positions:. Busser — $10.50...
Once again, Reno City Council makes the undemocratic decision to fill an empty seat
This opinion column was written by RGJ engagement editor Brett McGinness. These views are not intended to represent the viewpoint of the Reno Gazette Journal newsroom. Three times in five years, the Reno City Council has had to choose between holding a special election to fill a vacant seat or nominating a new colleague themselves. In...
KOLO TV Reno
‘Best Place for Working Parents’ now available in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to recent efforts by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet, working parents across the Silver State now have a better understanding of how potential employers support their employees and families. “The Best Place for Working Parents” is a national campaign that recognizes businesses across the...
sparkstrib.com
Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program
Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A very nearly full house attended the Good Governance Group’s school board debate on Wednesday night. The event was well-run and the questions relevant to the campaign. Next up is the Town Hall Debate, 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
KOLO TV Reno
911 service restored in Incline Village and Crystal Bay
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: The 911 service has been restored. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday afternoon that there is an outage for 911 calls in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas. People who call 911 will get busy signals. The sheriff’s office said...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
2news.com
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
KOLO TV Reno
Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
Record-Courier
Douglas announces school rankings
Douglas was tied for 17th with four other large Nevada schools on the Great Schools list of 25 Nevada schools that was dominated by charter, magnet and academy schools. The top regular district high schools at 15th and 16th on the list are Round Mountain with an enrollment of 66 students and Virginia City with 127 students.
FOX Reno
Small Business Expo happening October 7 at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NCET President and CEO Sarah Johns joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to talk about the Small Business Expo, which is happening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 7. You can find more information about the Small Business Expo here.
Record-Courier
Oct. 5, 2022, Letters to the Editor
If watching the Blue Angels doesn’t instill pride in being an American, nothing will. The Candy Dance is a great event, so many talented people and their wares. However, I stayed home. It was too many people for me, especially with COVID in the air. I am glad the...
