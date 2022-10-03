ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

2news.com

Carson City School District Seeks Parent Volunteer for Family Life Advisory Committee

The Carson City School District is accepting applications from parents to fill one parent vacancy on the district’s Family Life Advisory Committee. CCSD says the primary purpose of the Family Life Program is to provide a well-defined course of instruction, which is endorsed by the Board of Trustees as the district’s sex education program. The program includes factual instruction concerning acquired immune deficiency syndrome and instruction on the human reproductive system, related communicable diseases and sexual responsibility. Appointment as a member of the committee shall be for an initial term of three years.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Sheriffs to host symposium on policing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a symposium on community and policing next month. The event will be on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hug High School in Sparks. Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will join with...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sample ballots in Washoe County arriving soon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s interim Registrar of Voters says the sample ballots will come by mail. The sample ballot contains all the races and candidates on the ballot specific to where you live. While the sample candidate ballot looks official, the real deal will be in mail starting on Tuesday.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Washoe County ballot mistakes affect 2 races for school board, Nevada State Assembly

Updated to clarify that the school board race for District D should not have been on the ballot at all, not that Beth Smith's opponent shouldn't have been included. Washoe County staff felt excited that they were going to have general election mail-in ballots sent out early, but as people started receiving sample versions in the mail Wednesday, two mistakes jumped out. ...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

GSR hosts hiring event this Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7. The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices. GSR will be hiring for the following positions:. Busser — $10.50...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘Best Place for Working Parents’ now available in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to recent efforts by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet, working parents across the Silver State now have a better understanding of how potential employers support their employees and families. “The Best Place for Working Parents” is a national campaign that recognizes businesses across the...
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program

Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

The Oct. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A very nearly full house attended the Good Governance Group’s school board debate on Wednesday night. The event was well-run and the questions relevant to the campaign. Next up is the Town Hall Debate, 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fall community clean-up dates released

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

911 service restored in Incline Village and Crystal Bay

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: The 911 service has been restored. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday afternoon that there is an outage for 911 calls in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas. People who call 911 will get busy signals. The sheriff’s office said...
CRYSTAL BAY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows

Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
News Break
Politics
KOLO TV Reno

Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
STATELINE, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas announces school rankings

Douglas was tied for 17th with four other large Nevada schools on the Great Schools list of 25 Nevada schools that was dominated by charter, magnet and academy schools. The top regular district high schools at 15th and 16th on the list are Round Mountain with an enrollment of 66 students and Virginia City with 127 students.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Oct. 5, 2022, Letters to the Editor

If watching the Blue Angels doesn’t instill pride in being an American, nothing will. The Candy Dance is a great event, so many talented people and their wares. However, I stayed home. It was too many people for me, especially with COVID in the air. I am glad the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

