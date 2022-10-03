Matildas vs. South Africa: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, lineups and team news as Australia aim to find form

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After not being held since 2019 due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese Grand Prix finally returns this weekend as F1's travelling circus pitches up at the Suzuka International Circuit. One of the most well-known and exciting tracks on the calendar, the return of Japan's showpiece race will be...
Sporting News
Is this the last World Cup for Lionel Messi? Argentina star looks set to play in his final major international tournament
Now 35 years old, Lionel Messi looks set to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition takes place in Qatar, with Argentina slated as a potential winner. The all-time great has won just about everything there is to win at the elite level of world football, except for the one crowning achievement — a FIFA World Cup.
FIFA・
Sporting News
USA soccer teams have unique chance to deal England a dual blow in men's and women's football
If it is true that the United States and England are two countries divided by a common language, that never has been more so than regarding the world’s favorite sport. One built its entire sporting culture around the game, the other mostly ignored it for the 20th century. One built a powerhouse women’s program behind laws that emphasized female participation. The other had a rule in place that forbade women from playing on club grounds.
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan result, highlights & analysis as Blues cruise to first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their biggest home victory since January to cruise past AC Milan 3-0 and win for the first time in the Champions League this season. £70 million signing Wesley Fofana swept in his first goal for the club after 24 minutes to send new manager Graham Potter on his way to the first win of his career in the competition.
Comments / 0