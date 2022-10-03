ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California College Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Bishop Gorman, Duncanville, Centennial, Cardinal Hayes, IMG Academy and AZ Compass Prep headline 10th annual Hoophall West

Top matchups include Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Duncanville (Texas) on Thursday, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Cardinal Hayes vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) on Friday and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass Prep and Wasatch Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran on Saturday.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Let's Eat LA

Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?

See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Lincoln Riley
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish
KTLA

$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities

Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
NORCO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

A CEO Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft

Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy