4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
247Sports
How greater involvement from Malcolm Epps, USC tight ends could mean plenty for now and future
USC fifth-year junior tight end Malcolm Epps opened his hands and yelled across a media room after the Trojans’ 42-25 win over Arizona State last Saturday. He gazed toward third-year sophomore wide receiver Brenden Rice, who insisted Epps stole a touchdown from him against the Sun Devils. “You took...
USC vs. Washington State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. Washington State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
No. 11 Utah Utes unveil new helmet for UCLA matchup
On Thursday the Utah Utes revealed a new helmet with their uniform combo for the matchup with UCLA.
Tyler Manoa No Longer With UCLA Football, Enters Transfer Portal
The defensive lineman-turned-left tackle left the team last week, coach Chip Kelly told reporters before practice Wednesday.
Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'
Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III visited USC on Saturday for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State. And he walked away impressed. "I feel like they are back," McDonald III told SBLive Sports. "I feel like all of the recruits were impressed. There was a lot of ...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Bishop Gorman, Duncanville, Centennial, Cardinal Hayes, IMG Academy and AZ Compass Prep headline 10th annual Hoophall West
Top matchups include Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Duncanville (Texas) on Thursday, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Cardinal Hayes vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) on Friday and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass Prep and Wasatch Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran on Saturday.
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?
See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
LA Metro’s K Line — The Long Awaited Crenshaw/LAX Extension — Is Opening. Here’s What Riders Can Expect
The K Line, which opens this Friday, won’t actually provide a rail connection to LAX until 2024, according to the transit agency’s current projections.
foxla.com
Inglewood rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown, family says
LOS ANGELES - Inglewood rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, and the gunman remains on the loose. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire. Police said they believe Half Ounce - whose legal name...
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
2urbangirls.com
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities
Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
californiaexaminer.net
A CEO Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft
Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George...
2urbangirls.com
SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit,...
Washington Examiner
LA County sheriff race splits on party lines as Democrats back progressive candidate
The November election for nonpartisan Los Angeles County sheriff is now being split among party lines, with Democrats falling in line with local politicians who have favored defunding the police and lower incarceration levels. Both candidates are Democrats, but Republicans favor Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has battled with county lawmakers...
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
Do you agree with the D.A.’s decision to offer a plea deal to Armando Cruz?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Inglewood man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre. Armando Cruz, 26, told the court he entered the agreement with the understanding the death penalty will be dropped and he’ll be sentenced to […]
247Sports
