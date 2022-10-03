Read full article on original website
Related
Taxpayers ask court to block New Hampshire's education property tax
A group of New Hampshire taxpayers have chosen a new target in their quest to sue the state over its school funding system: the statewide education property tax. In a filing in Grafton Superior Court Wednesday, the taxpayers are asking the court to grant an injunction against the tax to stop it from being implemented next year, arguing that it is not applied fairly between property-rich and property-poor towns and is unconstitutional. ...
Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8
Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Comments / 0