How to watch the ‘Law & Order’ shows tonight (10/6/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
NBC’s three “Law & Order” dramas will have new episodes from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. LIVE STREAM: NBC on Peacock, fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV and. “Law & Order,” 8 p.m. The episode is called “Vicious Cycle.”. NBC says, “When a fashion...
How to stream ‘Ghost Brothers: Lights Out’: Season 2 on Discovery+
“Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” will premiere today on Discovery+ with a terrifying three-episodes beginning Friday, October 7, and then a weekly rollout of new episodes on Fridays. The Ghost Brothers are back on the hunt - should we say haunt - with the much anticipated second season of the spooky show.
