ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

‘Never seen that’: Pro hits 56-yard drive but next shot is even weirder

It’s not every day you see a Tour pro hit a 56-yard tee shot, but in Ashun Wu’s case the shot that followed his bunt of a drive was even more bizarre still. The setting: the second round of the DP World Tour’s Open de España, at Club de Campo Villa, in Madrid, earlier this week. The hole: the par-4, 448-yard 16th. When Wu — a 37-year-old pro from China — arrived on the tee, he was already having an adventurous round, carding five birdies on the front side for a three-under 33 before giving four of those strokes back with consecutive double-bogeys on 12 and 13.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open

LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf.com

I Tried It: This cotton striped women’s polo is my go-to golf shirt

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
APPAREL
Golf.com

2022 Shriners Children’s Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Vegas

Week three of the new PGA Tour season is getting set for a close and there’s a tie on top of the leaderboard to start the final round. After flirting with 59 on Saturday, Patrick Cantlay finds himself at 19 under in the final grouping with rising star Tom Kim, who also showed out during the third round, posting a 62.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Is it legal to use my putter to mark my ball?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. On the green, I rest my putter next to my ball with my left hand while adjusting the line on the ball itself with my right. Can I in fact legally use my putter to mark my ball during this adjustment? — Casper Ransborg, Denmark.
GOLF
Golf.com

These casual golf shoes pass the comfort test (and they’re currently on sale)

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
APPAREL
Golf.com

LIV Bangkok proves a truly ‘global’ tour is a double-edged sword

On Sunday afternoon in Bangkok, Eugenio Lopez-Chicarra — a 22-year-old Spanish-born pro — won his first-ever LIV Golf event. It was a blowout win for Chicarra, the kind the folks at LIV have undoubtedly been waiting to see for some time now. Chicarra is one of the youngest members of an uber-talented crew of twenty-somethings for LIV — a group that league hopes will form the glut of its future core. His victory checked a few more boxes for LIV, representing a grand introduction to a foreign market and providing Chicarra’s team, the Fireballs, with their first-ever team win. In a rare feat for the upstarts, Chicarra’s $4.7 million winner’s check was not the main story, but only the cherry on top of a very sweet Sunday.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrids#Design#Fairway#Shriners Children#G430#Cg
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Do you need a putter with toe hang?

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Should I buy a putter with or without toe hang? – London N., Texas. To make matters easy to understand, let’s first evaluate what...
GOLF
Golf.com

The new FootJoy Tour Alpha golf shoes are absolutely loaded with tech

The FootJoy Tour Alpha represents the pinnacle of golf-shoe tech. These things are loaded. For starters, there’s a proprietary Optimized Performance Stabilizer complete with 3D-molded heel counter (and an A-Frame with a carefully designed lateral clip) that securely “locks” in your feet for extreme stability during your swing.
LIFESTYLE
Golf.com

TaylorMade fills in the gaps with new Stealth UDI and DHY clubs

Building proper distance gaps between the longest iron and highest lofted fairway wood in your set can be difficult. But with the launch of the new Stealth UDI (Ultimate Driving Iron) and DHY (Driving Hybrid), TaylorMade is looking to make it a whole lot easier. The new Stealth UDI and...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade’s special edition TP5 Pix Halloween golf balls

The multi-colored triangles covering the latest version of TaylorMade’s TP5 Pix golf ball were initially designed to create a visible line once the ball is rolling, making it easier to gauge the quality of the putt. But there’s another benefit to the design — albeit one that doesn’t serve a technical purpose but gives the ball plenty of character.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy