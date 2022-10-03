Read full article on original website
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Golf.com
‘Never seen that’: Pro hits 56-yard drive but next shot is even weirder
It’s not every day you see a Tour pro hit a 56-yard tee shot, but in Ashun Wu’s case the shot that followed his bunt of a drive was even more bizarre still. The setting: the second round of the DP World Tour’s Open de España, at Club de Campo Villa, in Madrid, earlier this week. The hole: the par-4, 448-yard 16th. When Wu — a 37-year-old pro from China — arrived on the tee, he was already having an adventurous round, carding five birdies on the front side for a three-under 33 before giving four of those strokes back with consecutive double-bogeys on 12 and 13.
Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open
LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
Golf.com
I Tried It: This cotton striped women’s polo is my go-to golf shirt
This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Golf.com
2022 Shriners Children’s Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Vegas
Week three of the new PGA Tour season is getting set for a close and there’s a tie on top of the leaderboard to start the final round. After flirting with 59 on Saturday, Patrick Cantlay finds himself at 19 under in the final grouping with rising star Tom Kim, who also showed out during the third round, posting a 62.
Golf.com
Ping G430 game-improvement irons spotted on PGA Tour | First Look
The Shriners Children’s Open is loaded with new equipment launches on the PGA Tour — first up there was the Ping G430 metal woods, then RTX6 wedges from Cleveland. To cap off Monday, we also had two new ProV1 balls from Titleist. Like we said, busy!. But unlike...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it legal to use my putter to mark my ball?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. On the green, I rest my putter next to my ball with my left hand while adjusting the line on the ball itself with my right. Can I in fact legally use my putter to mark my ball during this adjustment? — Casper Ransborg, Denmark.
Golf.com
These casual golf shoes pass the comfort test (and they’re currently on sale)
This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Golf.com
LIV Bangkok proves a truly ‘global’ tour is a double-edged sword
On Sunday afternoon in Bangkok, Eugenio Lopez-Chicarra — a 22-year-old Spanish-born pro — won his first-ever LIV Golf event. It was a blowout win for Chicarra, the kind the folks at LIV have undoubtedly been waiting to see for some time now. Chicarra is one of the youngest members of an uber-talented crew of twenty-somethings for LIV — a group that league hopes will form the glut of its future core. His victory checked a few more boxes for LIV, representing a grand introduction to a foreign market and providing Chicarra’s team, the Fireballs, with their first-ever team win. In a rare feat for the upstarts, Chicarra’s $4.7 million winner’s check was not the main story, but only the cherry on top of a very sweet Sunday.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Do you need a putter with toe hang?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Should I buy a putter with or without toe hang? – London N., Texas. To make matters easy to understand, let’s first evaluate what...
Golf.com
The new FootJoy Tour Alpha golf shoes are absolutely loaded with tech
The FootJoy Tour Alpha represents the pinnacle of golf-shoe tech. These things are loaded. For starters, there’s a proprietary Optimized Performance Stabilizer complete with 3D-molded heel counter (and an A-Frame with a carefully designed lateral clip) that securely “locks” in your feet for extreme stability during your swing.
Golf.com
TaylorMade fills in the gaps with new Stealth UDI and DHY clubs
Building proper distance gaps between the longest iron and highest lofted fairway wood in your set can be difficult. But with the launch of the new Stealth UDI (Ultimate Driving Iron) and DHY (Driving Hybrid), TaylorMade is looking to make it a whole lot easier. The new Stealth UDI and...
GolfWRX
Ex-Ryder Cup captain blasts bag store employee for alleged tampering of club
The first round of the Acciona Open De Espana got underway on Thursday, and for former-Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, the day did not go as planned. The 51-year-old struggled to get anything going and shot a 75 (+4) after making five bogeys and one birdies on his day. However,...
Golf.com
10 gear stories we spotted in Las Vegas at the Shriners Children’s Open
With the PGA Tour in Las Vegas for the Shriners Children’s Open, it was a busy place to be if you’re a golf equipment nerd. We were on site early in the week covering all of the comings and goings on the range and in the equipment trailers.
Golf.com
Pro rushes to 1st tee in sneakers — and fires his best round of season
When Tano Goya woke up Thursday, he was an alternate at the Shriners Children’s Open, in Las Vegas. But he had a funny feeling that he wouldn’t end the day with that status. “I heard that Matt Kuchar was struggling with his knee, so I was like, maybe...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade’s special edition TP5 Pix Halloween golf balls
The multi-colored triangles covering the latest version of TaylorMade’s TP5 Pix golf ball were initially designed to create a visible line once the ball is rolling, making it easier to gauge the quality of the putt. But there’s another benefit to the design — albeit one that doesn’t serve a technical purpose but gives the ball plenty of character.
