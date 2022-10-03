On Sunday afternoon in Bangkok, Eugenio Lopez-Chicarra — a 22-year-old Spanish-born pro — won his first-ever LIV Golf event. It was a blowout win for Chicarra, the kind the folks at LIV have undoubtedly been waiting to see for some time now. Chicarra is one of the youngest members of an uber-talented crew of twenty-somethings for LIV — a group that league hopes will form the glut of its future core. His victory checked a few more boxes for LIV, representing a grand introduction to a foreign market and providing Chicarra’s team, the Fireballs, with their first-ever team win. In a rare feat for the upstarts, Chicarra’s $4.7 million winner’s check was not the main story, but only the cherry on top of a very sweet Sunday.

GOLF ・ 7 HOURS AGO