Morning lows drop into the upper 50s to near 70. Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday. Highs low to mid 80s. Isolated sprinkle possible. Lows Thursday in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs mid 80s. Good looking day. Warmer Friday. Lows 50s and 60s. Highs mid to upper 80s. Weak cold front moves through early Saturday. Lows 60s. Highs low 80s. Cooler and much drier Sunday. Lows low 50s to low 60s. Highs near 80. Dew points 40s. That's dry air for us! Breezy over weekend. Depression 12 no longer forecast to become a storm. Recon will investigate Invest 91-L again in the morning. It is not organized now. Looks to move West across the Caribbean. Water is warm. Air is dry. No significant wind shear. Forecast to become a depression in a few days. Models move towards Central America with highs pressure across our area.

