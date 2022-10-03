Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Fab Fall Weather
Morning lows drop into the upper 50s to near 70. Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday. Highs low to mid 80s. Isolated sprinkle possible. Lows Thursday in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs mid 80s. Good looking day. Warmer Friday. Lows 50s and 60s. Highs mid to upper 80s. Weak cold front moves through early Saturday. Lows 60s. Highs low 80s. Cooler and much drier Sunday. Lows low 50s to low 60s. Highs near 80. Dew points 40s. That's dry air for us! Breezy over weekend. Depression 12 no longer forecast to become a storm. Recon will investigate Invest 91-L again in the morning. It is not organized now. Looks to move West across the Caribbean. Water is warm. Air is dry. No significant wind shear. Forecast to become a depression in a few days. Models move towards Central America with highs pressure across our area.
WDSU
A mostly sunny and warm Tuesday
Invest 91L is east of the Windward Islands. It is a tropical wave that is creating showers and thunderstorms that have increased little this morning and there are no signs of significant organization. The wave will move westward crossing the Windward Islands tonight and early Wednesday. Some slow development is possible while the wave continues westward, and a tropical depression could form by late this week or weekend over the central or western Caribbean Sea. It has a medium chance of development.
WDSU
Tropical Depression 13
The WDSU Weather team is tracking a depression in the Caribbean. There are no threats to us. Depression 13 forms near the ABC Islands and the NE Coast of Venezuela. It is moving West 15 mph. Max winds 35 mph. It is moving over warm water with water temperatures in the upper 80s. The wind shear is low. Right now it has interaction with land. Once it moves away from land, it will have the right ingredients to intensify.
Comments / 0