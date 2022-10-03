Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to close after 50 years in business

Starline Costumes will no longer be renting costumes as it attempt to clear out existing inventory.

After nearly 50 years in business, San Antonio costume and mascot warehouse Starline Costumes will close down early next year, according to a company Facebook post.However, the business isn't shutting down due to a lack of business.Instead, the Alamo City icon best known for designing the Spurs' Coyote mascot and the Henry Puffy Taco, the mascot for the San Antonio Missions, is closing because its owner, Julie Keck, is ready to retire, the Facebook post states."Our family is grateful to our customers and to the San Antonio community for the many decades of support," the store wrote. "It has been our pleasure to serve as a source of inspiration."The business, which also rented costumes, will shift to sales-only as it works to clear out existing inventory.Starline Costumes, located at 1286 Bandera Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday.