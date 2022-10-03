ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traverseticker.com

Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage

How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Dixon Holds Freedom Rally at Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in northern Michigan highlighting the impact of COVID restrictions on small business, which were put in place by her opponent, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration. It’s the first of three ‘Freedom Rallies’ Dixon will hold this week, with just over a month left...
GAYLORD, MI
Up North Voice

Bill Bonkowski III, 60, of Grayling

William John Bonkowski III, 60, of Grayling, MI passed away on October 1, 2022 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born to William and Jacqueline (Matthews) Bonkowski, Jr. on September 27, 1962 in Trenton, MI, moving with his family to Grayling in 1974. Bill graduated from Grayling Highschool in 1980. He went on to study Police Administration at Kirtland Community College and Law Enforcement at Northwestern Michigan College and served as a deputy Sheriff in Crawford County until retiring. Bill’s passion in life was downhill skiing. He was an instructor/coach with the Professional Ski Instructors of America & American Association of Snowboard Instructors. He taught skiing at The Highlands, Schuss Mountain, and was the Snow Sports School Director at Hanson Hills, as well as an Instructor/Coach at Antrim Ski Academy. Throughout the years, Bill made many “skiing” friends. He especially enjoyed teaching children, along with his trusty companion “Gunner” who loved to dress the part.
GRAYLING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bear Lake, MI
City
Grayling, MI
Kalkaska County, MI
Government
Grayling, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Kalkaska County, MI
Up North Voice

DuFrense featured speaker at Cadillac Conservancy annual meeting

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy invites the public to enjoy a presentation by outdoors author Jim DuFrense and a celebration of land conservation at their annual meeting on Sunday, October 9 at 2:00 pm at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. Networking and donuts will take place at 1:30 pm.
CADILLAC, MI
recordpatriot.com

Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
BUCKLEY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Up North Voice

Troopers raising money in ‘Boots’ event

GAYLORD – The State Trooper Outreach Partnership (STOP) is hosting its 2nd Annual Boots for Kids event at B.C. Pizza in Gaylord on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Gaylord Post started this last year, and was very successful. Troopers served pizza and all the proceeds went towards purchasing winter clothing for children in Otsego County.
GAYLORD, MI
Up North Voice

Blondie Drake, 71, of Mio

Michael J. “Blondie” Drake, age 71 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Michael was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 8, 1951. He married Sue Nantais on September 13, 1969 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Blondie worked for many years as a High/Low driver. The couple moved to Mio in 1987 from Hamtramck. Blondie was an avid fisherman and hunter.
MIO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Grayling#Legislature#Democratic#The Twin Lake Association
Up North Voice

Joseph Brown, 73, of Grayling

Joseph F. Brown, 73, of Grayling, MI passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 1, 2022. Joseph was born to Joseph and Wilma Brown in Detroit, MI on June 28, 1949. At this time, Joseph’s family will remember him privately. Arrangements entrusted to Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral home. ###. We...
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
LUTHER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Up North Voice

Quilt and Color Tour upcoming

Our County Wide Quilt & Color Tour is getting close. Above are the contacts for tickets either in St. Helen, Roscommon/Higgins Lake or Houghton Lake. There is a choice for lunch—either a turkey or ham wrap with sides. This is a great day and lots to see, prizes-raffle etc.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
9&10 News

Buckley Man Arrested With Bomb, Firearms, Drugs in Blair Township

A Buckley man was arrested with a bomb and firearms after conducting a drug deal in Blair Township, according to Michigan State Police. On Sept. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post saw two vehicles in a parking lot on Vance Road doing what they believed was a drug transaction. A passenger in one of the vehicles, a Ford F-150 was Vincent Kelly, 33.
BUCKLEY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
GAYLORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy