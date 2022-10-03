William John Bonkowski III, 60, of Grayling, MI passed away on October 1, 2022 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born to William and Jacqueline (Matthews) Bonkowski, Jr. on September 27, 1962 in Trenton, MI, moving with his family to Grayling in 1974. Bill graduated from Grayling Highschool in 1980. He went on to study Police Administration at Kirtland Community College and Law Enforcement at Northwestern Michigan College and served as a deputy Sheriff in Crawford County until retiring. Bill’s passion in life was downhill skiing. He was an instructor/coach with the Professional Ski Instructors of America & American Association of Snowboard Instructors. He taught skiing at The Highlands, Schuss Mountain, and was the Snow Sports School Director at Hanson Hills, as well as an Instructor/Coach at Antrim Ski Academy. Throughout the years, Bill made many “skiing” friends. He especially enjoyed teaching children, along with his trusty companion “Gunner” who loved to dress the part.

