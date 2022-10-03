Read full article on original website
Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage
How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
Paddle Antrim grant program funds projects that protect Northern Michigan waterways
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – Paddle Antrim is pleased to announce they are accepting applications for their bi-annual 2022 Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program. This competitive grant program funds projects that protect the waterways and connect people to them. Potential projects must focus on stewardship, education, or increasing accessibility to the lakes and rivers.
Dixon Holds Freedom Rally at Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in northern Michigan highlighting the impact of COVID restrictions on small business, which were put in place by her opponent, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration. It’s the first of three ‘Freedom Rallies’ Dixon will hold this week, with just over a month left...
Bill Bonkowski III, 60, of Grayling
William John Bonkowski III, 60, of Grayling, MI passed away on October 1, 2022 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born to William and Jacqueline (Matthews) Bonkowski, Jr. on September 27, 1962 in Trenton, MI, moving with his family to Grayling in 1974. Bill graduated from Grayling Highschool in 1980. He went on to study Police Administration at Kirtland Community College and Law Enforcement at Northwestern Michigan College and served as a deputy Sheriff in Crawford County until retiring. Bill’s passion in life was downhill skiing. He was an instructor/coach with the Professional Ski Instructors of America & American Association of Snowboard Instructors. He taught skiing at The Highlands, Schuss Mountain, and was the Snow Sports School Director at Hanson Hills, as well as an Instructor/Coach at Antrim Ski Academy. Throughout the years, Bill made many “skiing” friends. He especially enjoyed teaching children, along with his trusty companion “Gunner” who loved to dress the part.
DuFrense featured speaker at Cadillac Conservancy annual meeting
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy invites the public to enjoy a presentation by outdoors author Jim DuFrense and a celebration of land conservation at their annual meeting on Sunday, October 9 at 2:00 pm at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. Networking and donuts will take place at 1:30 pm.
Top Headlines: Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall, and More
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. Read More. Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the...
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
Troopers raising money in ‘Boots’ event
GAYLORD – The State Trooper Outreach Partnership (STOP) is hosting its 2nd Annual Boots for Kids event at B.C. Pizza in Gaylord on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Gaylord Post started this last year, and was very successful. Troopers served pizza and all the proceeds went towards purchasing winter clothing for children in Otsego County.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Blondie Drake, 71, of Mio
Michael J. “Blondie” Drake, age 71 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Michael was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 8, 1951. He married Sue Nantais on September 13, 1969 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Blondie worked for many years as a High/Low driver. The couple moved to Mio in 1987 from Hamtramck. Blondie was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Crews searching for missing 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI – Officials are searching for a missing, 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan. George Parkinson has not been seen since he went for a ride on a side-by-side on property in the Rust/Hillman area of Montmorency County at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Parkinson was reported missing...
Cadillac Resident In Cape Coral Cleaning Up From Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the sunshine state. Curtis Shultz grew up in the Naples area but has lived in Cadillac for the last two decades. He also has a house in Cape Coral. “As far...
Joseph Brown, 73, of Grayling
Joseph F. Brown, 73, of Grayling, MI passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 1, 2022. Joseph was born to Joseph and Wilma Brown in Detroit, MI on June 28, 1949. At this time, Joseph’s family will remember him privately. Arrangements entrusted to Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral home. ###. We...
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
Stranded dog rescued from Clare County island recovering well, receiving treatment
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. - The Clare County Animal Shelter says that Zaria, the Great Dane that was trapped on an island for about a month, is recovering well after being rescued. Zaria is eating and gaining healthy weight, and has also been treated for worms. See more info in the...
Quilt and Color Tour upcoming
Our County Wide Quilt & Color Tour is getting close. Above are the contacts for tickets either in St. Helen, Roscommon/Higgins Lake or Houghton Lake. There is a choice for lunch—either a turkey or ham wrap with sides. This is a great day and lots to see, prizes-raffle etc.
Buckley Man Arrested With Bomb, Firearms, Drugs in Blair Township
A Buckley man was arrested with a bomb and firearms after conducting a drug deal in Blair Township, according to Michigan State Police. On Sept. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post saw two vehicles in a parking lot on Vance Road doing what they believed was a drug transaction. A passenger in one of the vehicles, a Ford F-150 was Vincent Kelly, 33.
Fall color drives near Gaylord, 2 scenic routes for autumn beauty
GAYLORD, MI - When it comes to fall leaf-peeping in Michigan, there are plenty of places to soak up those vibrant reds, oranges and yellows as you cruise under canopies of color. As much as we love our beach towns where the color tends to linger a bit longer, now is the time to head inland to bask in all our autumn beauty.
Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
