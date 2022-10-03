Read full article on original website
Gold’s Gym hosts bench press benefit competition to help veterans
ROANOKE, Va. – People in Roanoke can soon help veterans in a unique way – by lifting the most weight. Gold’s Gym is hosting a bench press competition on Nov. 13 to help those who served on the front lines. The contest is open to anyone in...
New therapy dog at Falling Branch Elementary stealing hearts
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Students at Falling Branch Elementary School get quite the treat when Summer the therapy dog comes to school. Summer took over as the school’s therapy dog for this school year. She and her owner, Nina, come to the building each Monday and Friday to meet with students and give the kids some extra love.
Meet October’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Children’s Assistive Technology Service
ROANOKE, Va. – Now that it’s a new month, it’s time for a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, Children’s Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S.) in Moneta will receive a donation. C.A.T.S. is a...
Grandin Village dedicates ‘Walls That Unite’ murals during first Blocktoberfest
ROANOKE, Va. – Hanging up outside the Roanoke Co+op are nine murals a part of the ‘Walls That Unite’ project in Grandin Village. Through a collaborative partnership between the Grandin Village Business Association, the Roanoke Arts Commission, and the Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op the murals bring a little more attraction to the city.
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man’s legacy of Hot Wheels lives on through a Radford family’s business
RADFORD, Va. – The bond between a father and son over their passion for Hot Wheels collectibles is stronger than ever thanks to the life and legacy of a close family friend. Ralph Stewart and his son Jonathan Stewart own and operate ‘Now, Then and Forever Collectibles and Gift Shop’ in Radford.
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
Second annual Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund Golf Benefit a success in Botetourt
TROUTVILLE, Va. – Golfers gathered for a good cause in Botetourt County Thursday. The Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund Golf Benefit sold out for the second year in a row with 37 teams competing. It was held to honor the memory of Kip Nininger, a standout two-time Virginia state champion...
Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
Martinsville continues undefeated season, defeats Chatham 19-9
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one. Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays. Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on...
Montgomery County author releases interactive journal for grieving parents
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A local author is commemorating Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in a unique way. Anna Semonco suffered a stillbirth more than 30 years ago, when she said that there were no resources to help her through the experience. Semonco has worked for years to create...
Pitt beats Virginia Tech, 45-29
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt has taken the win over Virginia Tech, 45-29. The teams faced off at 3:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech had a total of 403 yards while Pitt had 496. The Hokies had two turnovers while the Panthers had one. The Hokies fall...
Roanoke Valley organizations work together, combat substance abuse
ROANOKE, Va. – “I didn’t start out as a kid thinking I wanted to be an addict. I actually wanted to be a superhero and save people and help people,” Roanoke Valley Collective Response director Niles Comer said. Drug addiction was Comer’s reality for over a...
“It feels good to know that I’ve survived:’ Domestic violence survivor shares journey to freedom
ROANOKE, Va. – At 40 years old, Erika Ramirez is finally at a good place in her life. “I’m learning the difference between a victim and a survivor. And it feels good to know that I’ve survived,” said Ramirez. She’s a survivor of domestic abuse and...
William Fleming Colonels shut out Northside Vikings
ROANOKE, Va. – The Colonels were looking for a victory under the Friday night lights. William Fleming defended their home turf without question. The game’s final score was 42-0, the Vikings fell to the Colonels.
Why doctors predict a tough flu season in the U.S.
ROANOKE, Va. – December through February, flu season might be more intense. One infectious disease expert from Carilion said trends worldwide indicate that Americans could see a brutal flu season and that Americans, especially those over the age of 65, should take proper steps to be prepared. Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie...
Radford Highlanders Festival Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Radford, Va – The 2022 Radford Highlanders Festival is taking place this Saturday. The festival is back and celebrating a big milestone of 25 years. The festival’s main focus is to celebrate Scot-Irish heritage and culture. This is a chance for descendants of area clans and societies to showcase their family’s heritage.
Franklin County Eagles defeat Staunton River Golden Eagles
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play. On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that. After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot...
Vinton to welcome new restaurant in former Star City Playhouse building
VINTON, Va. – If you’ve gone through Vinton lately, you may have noticed some major renovations going on at the former Star City Playhouse. After sitting vacant for nearly three years, the building is being converted into a new restaurant. “I would say to see life back in...
Buffaloes take down Highlanders in triple overtime
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – High-risk leadership beckons many, but few accept the call. That’s not an issue at programs like Floyd County and Glenvar. Both teams brought their best to the field on Friday night. This game went to three overtimes. It was 33-27, Floyd Co victorious.
Nice day! Sunny and mild before a cooler weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Today shapes up to be a nice, mild fall day before some noticeably cooler air arrives this weekend. The morning starts on the cool side with lows in the 40s and 50s, but today’s sunshine easily takes highs into the 70s. Some places in Southside even reach 80.
