Blacksburg, VA

New therapy dog at Falling Branch Elementary stealing hearts

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Students at Falling Branch Elementary School get quite the treat when Summer the therapy dog comes to school. Summer took over as the school’s therapy dog for this school year. She and her owner, Nina, come to the building each Monday and Friday to meet with students and give the kids some extra love.
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace

SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
Martinsville continues undefeated season, defeats Chatham 19-9

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one. Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays. Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on...
Pitt beats Virginia Tech, 45-29

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt has taken the win over Virginia Tech, 45-29. The teams faced off at 3:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech had a total of 403 yards while Pitt had 496. The Hokies had two turnovers while the Panthers had one. The Hokies fall...
Why doctors predict a tough flu season in the U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. – December through February, flu season might be more intense. One infectious disease expert from Carilion said trends worldwide indicate that Americans could see a brutal flu season and that Americans, especially those over the age of 65, should take proper steps to be prepared. Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie...
Radford Highlanders Festival Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Radford, Va – The 2022 Radford Highlanders Festival is taking place this Saturday. The festival is back and celebrating a big milestone of 25 years. The festival’s main focus is to celebrate Scot-Irish heritage and culture. This is a chance for descendants of area clans and societies to showcase their family’s heritage.
Buffaloes take down Highlanders in triple overtime

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – High-risk leadership beckons many, but few accept the call. That’s not an issue at programs like Floyd County and Glenvar. Both teams brought their best to the field on Friday night. This game went to three overtimes. It was 33-27, Floyd Co victorious.
Nice day! Sunny and mild before a cooler weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Today shapes up to be a nice, mild fall day before some noticeably cooler air arrives this weekend. The morning starts on the cool side with lows in the 40s and 50s, but today’s sunshine easily takes highs into the 70s. Some places in Southside even reach 80.
