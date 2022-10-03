Read full article on original website
Duncan Hines Days to return to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This summer, a longtime Bowling Green tradition is making a comeback. Duncan Hines Days, a multi-day festival celebrating local culinary heritage, will return June 5 through 11 with a modern twist. Events will take place throughout Bowling Green and Warren County during National Restaurant Week.
WKU holds personal finance symposium with world-renowned leaders
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Western Kentucky University is holding a personal financial planning symposium for its students and staff. Renowned speakers came from around the country, including alumni, company presidents and nationally recognized leaders. The purpose of the event is to teach students more about a career in financial planning and...
New Cave Country Trails Prize winner; next final prize worth over $1000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re out enjoying the fall weather, why not win a prize while you’re at it?. Bowling Green’s Sam Oldenburg did just that! The avid trail loved submitted pics from his nature walks to the Cave Country Trails Challenge, earning himself September’s prize package.
“Boos and Brews” comes to downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN – Ky. – A new event came to town on the evening of October 7, called “Boos and Brews”. Preston Green, who’s voice you may know from radio stations WUHU and The Beaver, gave birth to the idea through his love for horror, film, and the Capitol theater. Green said he is quite the movie buff and spends a lot of time at the Capitol watching movies, with his favorite genre being horror, he wanted to bring the community together to enjoy the same type of entertainment he does.
Chasing weekend fun? Car Show, comics, wielding and more!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When it comes to weekend plans – local car lovers have hit the jackpot. Saturday, you can head to Woodburn to check out Antique Tractor & Engine Club’s car show. You’ll get to glimpse some newer model tractors, but the biggest draw by far will be the show’s tractors dating back to the great depression days.
Join 10th annual BG suicide prevention community walk this Sun
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Roughly 800 Kentuckians died by suicide in 2021, according to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. And that organization wants your help to change those numbers. This Sunday, you can join AFSP’s 10th Annual Bowling Green Out of the Darkness Community Walk. American Foundation for...
Doctors urge importance of flu vaccines this season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Norton Children’s Hospital is urging parents to have their kids get vaccinated against the flu before the end of the month. The CDC has already found that the flu is spreading in parts of the United States. They recommend annual flu vaccines for children starting at 6 months of age and older.
Judge-executive orders burn ban in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Due to excessive dry conditions and fire hazards, judge-executive Michael Hale is ordering a county-wide burn ban in Barren County. Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management says local volunteer fire departments also requested the ban, which is effective immediately. The ban states, “No person shall light or...
3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
THROWBACK THURSDAY – When the world’s most famous psychic met its most famous magician
Every October, Throwback Thursday brings you uniquely spine-tingling or spooky. stories with hints of paranormal and intrigue. Last year, we told viewers the story of. Edgar Cayce, the sleeping prophet and most famous psychic in American history. A. Kentucky native, he spent several years living in downtown Bowling Green on...
