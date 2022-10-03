Numbers of people having to go into hospital with Covid-19 in England are at their highest level in months, health chiefs say.The total rose by 37 per cent in the past week, goverment figures show – fresh evidence of a new wave of infections.A total of 9,631 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on Wednesday, according to NHS England – the highest figure since 3 August.Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “This week’s data shows further concerning increases in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates, which are now at their highest...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 46 MINUTES AGO