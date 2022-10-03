Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine School Board to hold termination hearing, for 3 teachers who defied vaccine mandate
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend-La Pine School Board is holding a public termination hearing Tuesday evening for three school district employees, reportedly teachers who declined to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or receive a religious or medical exception under a state mandate nearly a year ago. School district...
KTVZ
BLM’s Prineville District seeks applicants for 2023 temporary seasonal positions
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Several temporary seasonal positions for the 2023 field season on the Bureau of Land Management Prineville District are open for applications through Friday, Oct. 14 on USAJobs.gov. Additional seasonal positions will open in the coming months. Positions have tentative start dates ranging from April to...
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday
The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
KTVZ
New High Desert Museum exhibit explores shelter in a changing world
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — In the wake of a disaster, what would home look like? The question lies at the center of a new exhibit coming to the High Desert Museum, Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience. It features the ideas of artists, designers and engineers looking to the future and considering what human shelters might look like in the face of challenges.
KTVZ
New infectious disease clinic at St. Charles helps travelers prepare
Know which vaccinations you'll need before international travel. The new infectious disease clinic at St. Charles Bend can give expert guidance to keep you from getting sick on your trip. Learn more at: https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/news/new-clinic-offers-travel-medicine-consults. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
KTVZ
In our evolving digital age, first private NFT Golf and Adventure resort comes to Sisters
SISTERS, Ore (KTVZ)-- The first private NFT Golf and Adventure resort is coming to Sisters. Presently, the company Rhue Resorts based in South Dakota, is in the process of purchasing Aspen Lakes from the current owner, Matt Cyrus. The CEO of Rhue Resorts, Cindy Wyant, lives in the Willamette Valley...
KTVZ
Sheep found wandering in NE Bend; Bend police, DCSO seek her owner
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office are looking for the owner of a female sheep found wandering Wednesday morning in a northeast Bend neighborhood. Bend Police community service officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a call of the sheep (earlier mistakenly referred...
Human Society Director dies of brain cancer
Jerilee Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society, dies at age 62 When doctors diagnosed then 60-year-old Jerilee Drynan with brain cancer in the summer of 2020, the community rallied around to support her in her need. She and her husband, Steve Drynan, together ran the nonprofit Central Oregon Animal Friends, the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles. The couple did not have medical insurance. "You don't get rich in the animal welfare field," said Steve Drynan at the time. "You do it because you have a passion for it." The community donated nearly $70,000 to help pay for her surgery and other medical needs. At age 17, Jerilee started the Alaska Human society in Anchorage. When the couple moved to Central Oregon, they found the animals at the Jefferson County Kennels housed in outdoor kennels year round. The couple started a nonprofit and eventually took the animal care from the county. "She hugely improved the welfare and well-being of all animals within the county," said Drynan's friend Monica Rendon. Jerilee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was 62 years old. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KTVZ
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
centraloregondaily.com
House fire in Bend intentionally set, firefighters say
A house fire in northeast Bend Tuesday was set on purpose, Bend Fire and Rescue said Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home at 575 NE Olney Avenue to find smoke coming from the roof and fire inside the house. Nobody was home. After investigating for more than a day, Bend...
Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale
A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said. The post Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
