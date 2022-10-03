ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark County voters weigh in on the impact the of the economy come November

By John Kosich
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Fo8n_0iKaZtqj00

When Canton’s William McKinley won the presidency in 1896, it was a victory fueled in part by the Depression that occurred on the watch of his predecessor Grover Cleveland in 1893. Yes, even in the 1800s, pocketbook issues were as motivating a factor with voters as they are with the ones we spoke with on Monday.

"Basically jobs and the economy,” said one Massillon resident.

”Definitely the economy is the number issue for me,” said another.

Hattie Dulaney-Young of Alliance also said it’s the economy, adding fun has been casualty of inflation for her.

"There's no fun. There's no money for fun," she said.

A recent Baldwin Wallace University poll of Ohio identified the economy as the issue most likely to sway voters in their midterm choices, with differences by gender and party affiliation. The economy was considered of "high importance" in vote choice by 71% of respondents, including 82% of Republicans, 63% of Democrats and 66% of independents.

September didn’t help matters as the stock market recorded its biggest monthly losses since March 2020, losing roughly 9% of its value in the month. Stocks rallied Monday with the Dow up 765 points to close at 29,490.

Stark County is a "pivot county," one of only eight in Ohio to vote twice for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, then twice for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

The economy as it relates to energy will impact Canton man Eric Mutchler’s vote.

"I think we have a lot of energy resources within our own country that we can take advantage of that's being blocked," he said.

Susan Fisher Thompson of Canton puts the economy just behind abortion on her list as she researches her November choices.

"I want to make sure that we have good candidates, so I'm really reading through their qualifications,” she said.

Several voters we spoke with in this pivot county wish their representatives in Washington had more of a pivot mentality to work with each other once in a while — not always against.

"The two-party system, they are divided. You know you got the Republicans and the Democrats — we got to get somewhere in between,” said Pat Wyatt of Canton.

Robert Harman of Massillon agreed.

"To me, it's almost like we need a third party, something that's more honest and can put out there some kind of belief to help the people,” he said.

Dulaney-Young added, "It isn't voting Democrat or Republican, it's getting the right people in office that's gonna make the change."

Early voting starts here and across the state next week.

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Elections
County
Stark County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Alliance, OH
Massillon, OH
Business
Canton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Government
Stark County, OH
Elections
State
Washington State
Canton, OH
Elections
City
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
Government
Stark County, OH
Government
City
Massillon, OH
Stark County, OH
Business
Massillon, OH
Government
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
William Mckinley
Farm and Dairy

5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.

PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Stock#Republicans#Election Local#Democrats#Dow
whbc.com

Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
RAVENNA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
whbc.com

Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

94 Acre farm, tractors, tools, and misc.

Also Selling: Tractor, Vehicles & Farm Related Items. On-Site & Online Bidding Available On The Real Estate. Sells to settle the estate. Location: 4317 S. KOHLER RD., APPLE CREEK, OH 44606 Directions: From US. RT 30 just west of Dalton take Kohler Rd. south approx. 3 mi. to auction. OR...
APPLE CREEK, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy