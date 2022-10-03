ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

One person dead after Big Rapids house fire

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3YSl_0iKaZsy000

On Saturday, a fire broke out in a Big Rapids residence, trapping and killing one person.

The Big Rapids Fire Department issued a report on Monday, saying that firefighters had been called around 9:00 pm to 190th Avenue for a structure fire.

They were told that a house was burning, with a woman trapped inside.

At the scene, they found a two-story house engulfed in flames.

The sizeable fire had spread through the whole house, responders say, and it was self-ventilating through the roof.

Firefighters attempted several times to recover the trapped victim, but the victim was found dead inside the room of origin.

It is not yet known what started the blaze, but the department says the fire investigation is ongoing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Utility pole catches fire in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A utility pole caught fire early Thursday morning, sending flames several dozen feet into the air. The pole is located near the intersection of Center Drive NW and Alpine Avenue NW in Walker, near several businesses. The fire appeared to have started near the base of...
WALKER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
Big Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Investigation#Structure Fire#Accident
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County

Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
recordpatriot.com

Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy