ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Reckless drivers cause chaos, set off fireworks in North Philadelphia and Old City

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OPch_0iKaZr5H00

The sounds of engines revving and screeching tires rang through North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The smell of burning rubber filled the air at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna streets. Crowds gathered surrounding cars drifting and doing donuts in the center of the road.

"I could smell the burning rubber from my house," said Temple University student Bobby Kelly.

Other Temple students living nearby said scenes like the one that played out over the weekend are unnerving.

"It sounded like popping sounds - fireworks or gunshots, God forbid," said Alyssa Wagner.

"Cars were swarming. I couldn't tell if it was gunshots because this place is so scary," said freshman Atiya Daste.

The drivers and crowd dispersed along North Broad Street, then police responded to Market Street in Old City for similar issues

Between 6th and 4th streets, people were seen drifting and driving recklessly, setting off fireworks and stopping traffic. Circular tire marks were left behind on the asphalt.

"There was a shooting out here three weeks ago. Everybody ran inside the store. It's just got to stop," said Michael Campo

Campo is the owner of Campo's Steaks, which is open late in Old City. He said he is completely fed up with the lack of consequences for those who commit crimes.

"No one is doing anything about it, they're getting away with it, and now it's just a normal thing. They can do it and get away with it," said Campo.

Police dispersed the crowd early Sunday morning but did not make any arrests or issue any citations.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

18-year-old shot at Center City SEPTA station

N 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. An 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station at 15th and Market streets. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting at North Philadelphia recreation center leaves man in critical condition: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a North Philadelphia Recreation Center that left a man in critical condition. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 17th and Courtland Streets at the Stenton Park Rec Center. Police believe the 36-year-old victim was being chased when he was shot in the back of the head. He was found just feet from the basketball courts and playground. This shooting at the recreation center comes days after a Philadelphia judge blocked Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from city recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his frustration Thursday morning."Frustrated all the time, we're tasked with keeping people safe and we have a state legislator who passes laws clearly stopping us from keeping people safe, that's frustrating," Kenney said.  So far no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Susquehanna, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Philadelphia#Old City#Accident#Broad#Temple University
CBS Philly

"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Phillymag.com

What Will Happen to Center City if There’s Nowhere to Park?

Places to put your car in Center City were dwindling even before the pandemic, and the trend will only continue. Is Philly truly ready to embrace a less car-dependent downtown?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man dies after accident escalates into shootout in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead after a car accident escalated into a shootout in the middle of rush hour traffic along Broad Street in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just a few feet from the entrance of Temple University Hospital's main campus and Shriner's Hospital.One of the victims is in police custody. Witnesses say he was at least one of the shooters. "There was some sort of argument or altercation and that's when shots were fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.A three-car fender bender near Broad and Venango Streets on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. turned deadly when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man killed in ambush-style shooting in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in an ambush-style shooting in Philadelphia's Girard Park section on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at South 19th and Mifflin StreetS around 3:40 p.m.Police say four unidentified men jumped out of a passing car and shot the man in the head. They then fled the scene.The victim died at the scene.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
118K+
Followers
15K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy