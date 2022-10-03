Read full article on original website
Binance Smart Chain Halted Over 'Potential Exploit,' $100 Million Taken Off Chain
The hack could have been "either the first or second biggest hack of all time," one blockchain developer says. Transactions on the Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, were halted today after a potential exploit in the network was detected through a spike in "irregular activity."
Fidelity Reveals $5 Million Ethereum Index Fund
Unlike Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Index Funds only trade after hours at fixed prices. Fidelity already has $5 million invested in a new Ethereum index fund, according to registration documents filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The asset manager, which has $4.5 trillion on its books, registered...
Three Arrows’ CryptoPunks and Other 'Starry Night' Ethereum NFTs Set to Be Liquidated
The Starry Night Capital NFT fund is now in the hands of liquidators, which plan to sell off the assets to cover Three Arrows’ obligations. Ethereum NFTs belonging to Three Arrows Capital through its Starry Night Capital fund are now in the possession of liquidator Teneo, the firm said.
Payments Giant Mastercard Launches Cryptocurrency Anti-Fraud Tool for Card Issuers
Mastercard’s Crypto Secure product helps banks to determine the risk of crime associated with crypto exchanges on its payment network. Payments giant Mastercard today is launching Crypto Secure, a new software product designed to help banks and other card issuers identify and block suspicious transactions from crypto exchanges, according to a CNBC report.
DeFi Tokens in Chainlink, Lido Finance, MakerDAO Jump 7%
New updates for Chainlink, post-merge improvements for Lido, and Maker’s impressive revenues have helped these DeFi tokens take flight. The DeFi market is warming up as winter sets in. The decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink and its native LINK token have risen by nearly 8% over the past 24 hours,...
Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $20,000 as Enthusiasts Rally Around 'Uptober' Meme
A popular meme on Twitter, hopes that the Fed will slow rate hikes, and historical data points to a potentially bullish month for Bitcoin. Bitcoin was trading above the $20,000 mark on Wednesday morning, after its first surge in what speculators are calling “Uptober.”. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by...
Coinbase 'Very Supportive' of Giving CFTC Exclusive Jurisdiction Over Bitcoin, Ethereum
Coinbase Head of U.S. Policy Kara Calvert says the exchange is supportive of two bills in Congress that would allow the CFTC to take the reins on crypto regulation. Talk of crypto policy in the U.S. tends to revolve around rumblings from the Securities and Exchange Commission and taxes. But...
Controversial Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Looks to Raise $22.8 Million
Despite lower profitability and hefty criticism from environmental activists, Bitcoin mining firm Greenidge is eyeing fresh funding. Controversial crypto miner Greenidge Generation is looking to raise up to $22.8 million as part of a Class A common stock offer. The proposed raise comes amid intense pressure from both environmental activists...
Terra's Do Kwon Denies Reports That Authorities Froze $39.6M of His Crypto
"I don't know whose funds they've frozen, but good for them," Terra co-founder Do Kwon wrote on Twitter. TerraForm Labs CEO Do Kwon denied reports that South Korean prosecutors have frozen another $39.6 million worth of his crypto assets after it was reported by Korean outlet News1. “Once again, I...
SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap
Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
Russia Blocks Access to Crypto Exchange OKX
Russia has blocked access to OKX—the world’s third-largest crypto exchange by volume—at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office on Tuesday. A search for the exchange’s domain under records from Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet censorship agency, shows the site was blocked under article 15.3 of Russia’s law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection.
After 2 Years of Debate, Europe Finalizes Landmark Crypto Rules
“This marks the end of a heated but necessary discussion between the EU co-legislators,” said the European Crypto Initiative on today’s news. European Union officials have agreed on the final wording for its landmark crypto legislation which could pave the way for a Europe-wide regulatory approach. The full...
Fed-Fueled Crypto Bear Market Could Last 12-18 More Months: Solana Co-Founder
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko joins Decrypt’s gm podcast to talk crypto winter vibes and the value of Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko appeared on the latest episode of Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the current crypto bear market and why the Breakpoint conference is...
Europe Bans All Crypto Wallet Services to Russia in New Sanctions Package
The European Union has placed a blanket ban on crypto services to Russian entities as part of its eighth round of sanctions. The European Union has placed a blanket ban on all crypto services to Russian entities as part of its eighth round of sanctions against the country. “The existing...
Investors Flee Gold and Bitcoin, Pushing Correlation to New 12-Month High
Investors are fleeing from both the precious yell metal and Bitcoin, attracted by a strong dollar and high bond yields. Bitcoin’s correlation with gold has just hit its highest level in the last 12 months this week, as investors have been lured by a strong dollar amid rising interest rates.
