Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Larkfield man found

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office expressed its condolences Tuesday to the family of a Larkfield man who was reported missing last week.

In a post on the department’s official Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies found Timothy O’Connor’s body Monday night in the 19000 block of Highway 128 in Knights Valley.

An investigation is underway, although it is believed he died by suicide, officials said.

O’Connor, 39, was last seen around 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Larkfield Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

