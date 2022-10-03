ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Larkfield man found

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T01X4_0iKaZRKV00

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office expressed its condolences Tuesday to the family of a Larkfield man who was reported missing last week.

In a post on the department’s official Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies found Timothy O’Connor’s body Monday night in the 19000 block of Highway 128 in Knights Valley.

An investigation is underway, although it is believed he died by suicide, officials said.

O’Connor, 39, was last seen around 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Larkfield Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 3

Related
ksro.com

Missing Larkfield Man Found Dead

The body of a previously missing man from Larkfield has been found in Knights Valley. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of 39-year-old Timothy O’Connor was discovered Monday night. He had been missing since last Friday afternoon. Investigators believe he took his own life.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Larkfield-wikiup, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Novato police search for missing 58-year-old man

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The Novato Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police said 58-year-old Jeffrey Childre may be headed toward Humbolt County. Police described Childre as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, with green eyes, a bald head, a long beard and tattoos on both arms. Childre is wheelchair-bound. Childre was last seen wearing a […]
NOVATO, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Man in Prison Kills Another Inmate

A Sonoma County man serving 23 years in Folsom State Prison is suspected of killing another inmate. On Tuesday afternoon, Felipe Rodriguez of San Bernardino County was attacked by two inmates armed with hand made weapons in the prison yard. Rodriguez was declared dead a half hour later. The suspects include Selso Orozco Jr. of Rohnert Park who is in prison for robbery with the use of a firearm, among other charges. The other suspect is Mike Calderon from LA County, who is serving life without parole for first-degree murder and other enhancements.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Witnesses Sought for Three Crashes in Rohnert Park Wednesday Morning

Rohnert Park Safety Officers are looking for witnesses to three separate injury crashes. All took place Wednesday morning – the first crash happened on Rohnert Park Expressway when a car struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment while the uninjured driver cooperated with police. The second collision happened on Snyder Lane at the Copeland Creek Trail crossing, when a juvenile cyclist was hit by a car. The middle aged female driver fled the scene in a light blue or purple sedan or small SUV. The third crash happened at Snyder Lane near Lawrence Jones Middle School when a juvenile bicyclist was struck in the crossing. The driver stopped to speak with the juvenile before leaving the scene in a red car. Both bicyclists were treated for injuries at the scene of their crashes.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#The Sheriff S Office#Larkfield Drive
KRON4 News

Party with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa: Police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 10/5/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies working with investigators from the district attorney’s office and crime scene specialists from the California Department of Justice have located the remains of Aaron Joseph Vossler, an 18-year-old Laytonville man who went missing last week. Authorities have a suspect in custody.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Santa Rosa Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Embezzling from Local Non-Profit

Santa Rosa police have announced the arrests of two people on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 from a local non-profit. Back in May, representatives at Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) contacted police regarding suspicion of embezzlement from within the organization. The following month, after obtaining financial documents from SAY, Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes detectives began an investigation.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

Man arrested in violent Santa Rosa carjacking

(KRON) — A man wanted for a brutal carjacking in Santa Rosa on Sunday has turned himself into police, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. KRON On is streaming now Rico Leaton-Gomez turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. Officers with SRPD took Leaton-Gomez […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Crashes Into Parked Cars; Unregistered Firearm Found in His Vehicle

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after failing to stop for a deputy and crashing into two parked cars. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a speeding car tried to stop the vehicle. However, the driver fled, speeding through a Santa Rosa neighborhood until he lost control and crashed into two parked cars on Francisco Avenue. The deputy gave aid to the 18-year-old driver and the 17-year-old passenger. A search of the vehicle turned up an unserialized Glock pistol. The driver, Anthony Martinez, was arrested for felony evading, child endangerment, possessing an unserialized firearm, possessing a concealed loaded firearm in public, and possession of a high capacity magazine. Additional aid was provided by Santa Rosa Police and Fire.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Arrest Made in Potter Valley Murder

A 20-year-old man from Ukiah is behind bars on suspicion of killing his friend, whose body was found in a shallow grave. The body of 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Vossler was found at the home of Christopher Franklin Hill’s relative in Potter Valley. Hill and Vossler were supposed to drive together from Laytonville to Ukiah on September 26th. But, the Vossler was reported missing after never returning from the trip. Investigators believe Vossler might have been killed inside the suspect’s car.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Two Scale Razor Wire Fence During Garden Duty Escaping Mendocino County’s Juvenile Hall

The following is a joint press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Probation Department:. On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

OPD found missing 10-year-old girl

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department was searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing out of Richmond on Sunday, but she has been reported found as of Wednesday morning. Fallon Robinson was last seen on the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. OPD reported she was wearing […]
RICHMOND, CA
Willits News

Uptick in police and fire calls reported at Ukiah homeless shelter

The latest six-month report on operations at the Ukiah homeless shelter presented to the city’s Planning Commission included an increase in calls to both the Ukiah Police Department and the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority. According to the staff report prepared for the commission’s Sept. 28 meeting, there were 85...
UKIAH, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
6K+
Followers
277
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy