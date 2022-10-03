Read full article on original website
Special Report: Unsolved Crimes
Unsolved crimes in the desert southwest leave many loved ones with no answers. The oldest unsolved crime is the shooting death of a young woman getting ready for her bridal shower. The post Special Report: Unsolved Crimes appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Probe Shows El Centro Kidnap Attempt Unfounded
EL CENTRO — An El Centro police investigation has determined that an alleged kidnapping attempt of a female juvenile on Sept. 11 in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle was unfounded. The determination resulted from an exhaustive examination of the evidence, review of surveillance footage, as well as interviews...
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspects
CALEXICO — Calexico police are asking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole jewelry worth thousands of dollars during an armed robbery on an undisclosed date. Surveillance video of the incident shows one of the individuals holding two employees of the unidentified store at gunpoint, while...
Update on the Perez-Arzola twins murder case
One of the two 22-year-old twin brothers charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Yuma boy is heading to trial. The post Update on the Perez-Arzola twins murder case appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
Over 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer on Highway 86 checkpoint
One person was arrested after Border Patrol agents found a large amount of meth in a tractor trailer, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
kxoradio.com
Fentanyl Found
An El Centro store reported that a customer had lost something and that the police might be interested. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. Monday, the store contacted El Centro police and said that a customer had dropped a bag by the cash register. The bag contained 18 blue M-30 pills and the store employees were concerned the customer might return for the pills. Police were able to locate the people who had apparently lost the drugs that had fallen out of the customer's purse, but they denied any involvement in the incident. The pills and a clear pipe were booked by police as found property.
Man accused of allegedly defrauding victims offered plea deal
The man accused of allegedly defrauding victims out of hundreds-of-thousands of dollars will be offered a plea deal. The post Man accused of allegedly defrauding victims offered plea deal appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Halloween Warnings
(El Centro Police has warnings for Parents)....They have been posting the warnings on Social Media. This halloween be aware of any candy in colored pill form. They say Fentanyl is being desguised as rainbow candy that come in different sizes and colors. Fentanyl is probably the most lethal narcotic on the streets today.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County NTF Seizes 170 Grams of Fentanyl
EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Narcotics Task Force announced the recent arrest of an individual for allegedly possessing more than 170 grams of fentanyl in pill form. The arrest was made on an undisclosed date in September. No information about the suspect was disclosed in a press release the Task Force distributed on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Backpacks filled with over 150 pounds of meth found near Wellton
Over 155 pounds of meth were found in backpacks near Wellton, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
kxoradio.com
Fentanyl Seized
(NTF Special Agents make an arrest)....It was the result of a September investigation. The Imperial County Narcotics Task Force Special agents conducted the investigation. It resulted in the arrest of an individual subject. The person was found to be in possession of over 170 grams of fentanyl in pill form. The pills were in various colors, white, blue, pink, yellow, tan and green. The NTF advises anyone who comes across any suspicious pills not to handle them and instead contact their local law enforcement agency.
Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond
On Monday, October 3, at approximately 6:43am, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash. The post Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond appeared first on KYMA.
More than 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a driver who attempted to smuggle about 233.9 pounds of methamphetamine at an immigration checkpoint. The post More than 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Wednesday Is Coffee With A Cop
(National Coffee With A Cop)....It is Wednesday. El Centro Police Department is participating. The ECPD will host Coffee With A Cop from 7:00 am until 9:00 am at the Starbucks at 2033 North Imperial Avenue in El Centro. El Centro Police Officers and Dispatchers will be on-hand to meet the community and enjoy a conversation over a cup of coffee. It is an opportunity for the community to meet their police officers and dispatchers, and ask questions or express your concerns all in a cordial atmosphere.
First resident moves into Veteran Home Yuma
Medical staff and local veterans were there to welcome the Vietnam veteran who says moving into this new home will greatly benefit him and his daughter. The post First resident moves into Veteran Home Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Adobe home caught on fire near Gowan Science Academy
Earlier Monday morning, a fire broke out south Pageant Street. The post Adobe home caught on fire near Gowan Science Academy appeared first on KYMA.
YPD arrests JV Football coach for luring a minor
On Thursday, October 6, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested 31-year-old Jacob Williams for Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation. The post YPD arrests JV Football coach for luring a minor appeared first on KYMA.
Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mecca. It happened on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol at approximately 11 p.m. a blue 2021 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on Grant Street north of Avenue 65. The Ford truck left the roadway, collided with a rock on the right shoulder then The post Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty
Following a shocking mistrial in April, the saga of state prosecutors versus 26-year-old Izak Lucero will come to and end after another sudden turn of events in the retrial. The post No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty appeared first on KYMA.
