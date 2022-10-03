An El Centro store reported that a customer had lost something and that the police might be interested. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. Monday, the store contacted El Centro police and said that a customer had dropped a bag by the cash register. The bag contained 18 blue M-30 pills and the store employees were concerned the customer might return for the pills. Police were able to locate the people who had apparently lost the drugs that had fallen out of the customer's purse, but they denied any involvement in the incident. The pills and a clear pipe were booked by police as found property.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO