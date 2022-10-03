Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
NBC Miami
‘Like a Bomb Went Off': Bonita Springs Family Among Many Who Lost Everything in Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, families were getting a first look at the destruction the powerful storm left behind. At one mobile home park in Bonita Beach, a barrier island just south of where Ian made landfall last Wednesday, the storm surge wiped away the entire community.
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
10NEWS
Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
‘That’s my everything’: Man recounts riding out Ian aboard sailboat in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man who said he’d rather die than leave his boat rode out Hurricane Ian in the hardest-hit area of Fort Myers in that very boat. The boat ended up in a tree, and the owner said he still won’t leave it. Now, he’s living out of it.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
Albany Herald
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods say they have been left out of Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Latronia Latson said she feels like she has been neglected in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Latson, who lives in the Dunbar neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida, said she can't get to a relief center to get bottled water and other necessities being distributed because she doesn't have transportation; the bus system is not running in her neighborhood. Her stove and microwave also mysteriously stopped working after the hurricane, despite power being restored.
News4Jax.com
The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
WATCH: Wild Time-Lapse Footage Shows Entire Fort Myers Home Washed Away by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s death toll has surpassed 100 as the horrific storm moved across the Florida and other southern states along the East Coast. In this terrifying clip from Fort Myers, Florida, we see the storm’s immense power as it ravages an entire home. The time-lapse footage shows how quickly and powerfully the storm devastated the local area. Buildings were ripped from foundations, and the surging tide looks like an ocean in the coastal town.
WESH
Osceola County sending help to Lee County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County was seriously impacted by Ian. But leaders are not letting the local damage get in the way of helping out other parts of the state that were hit. The county is actually sending a recovery team out to Southwest Florida. The sheriff is...
Bay News 9
85-year-old Port Charlotte woman struggles to find tarp to protect family heirlooms after Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Supplies have been difficult to find in southwest Florida for some people after Hurricane Ian. An 85-year-old Port Charlotte woman is struggling to find a tarp to cover her shed's roof that was destroyed from the storm, as she tries to protect family heirlooms that for her, are irreplaceable.
Video shows Hurricane Ian rage over Fort Myers Beach
A video taken in Fort Myers Beach last week shows Hurricane Ian raging over Fort Myers Beach and inundating streets.
Beyond a week in the dark: About 200,000 still without power
Lee County Electric Cooperative has been slow to reconnect customers in comparison with Florida Power & Light and has been criticized for its Hurricane Ian response.
Florida boy, 14, accused of stabbing deputy six times during stop
A Florida deputy was attacked by a teenage boy while on patrol on Thursday.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
wlrn.org
Downtown Fort Myers begins clean-up while looters are sent a warning
The message is clear: You loot, we shoot. That's what Nick Imbriaco is spray-painting on wrecked trailers in a park he calls home in North Fort Myers. He says he has handguns and rifles, and is willing to shoot anyone found taking items from homes. "We've just got to do...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies: 2 suspects burglarized Habitat for Humanity site in Port Charlotte, kicked K9
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday night after Charlotte County deputies say they helped steal materials from a Habitat for Humanity construction site and kicked the K9 that tracked them down. Odilio Miranda, 20, and an underage suspect face charges of grand theft, residential burglary, resisting arrest, and causing bodily harm...
Fort Myers Publix worker makes sure 3-year-old gets birthday cake despite Hurricane Ian
A Publix worker in Fort Myers made sure a 3-year-old girl had her birthday cake, despite supply issues due to Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers man forced to leave home after surviving Hurricane Ian
A Fort Myers man says he is now being forced out of his home in San Carlos after making through Hurricane Ian.
