WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:47 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated an individual attempted to assault him and then stole his property, the case is currently under investigation.
WTOK-TV
Conehatta man found guilty of shooting with intent to kill
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges in a federal trial that began Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, used a handgun to shoot another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times. Anderson was indicted in June 2021 for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
wcbi.com
Two teenagers arrested for taking weapons to school
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Lousiville Police make two arrests after weapons are found on a school campus. Investigators say two 17-year-old males went to Lousiville High School with weapons. One suspect is charged with terroristic threats, weapon possession by a Juvenile, and Probation Violation. The other suspect is charged with terroristic...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_06_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Timothy Leon Scruggs. Scruggs is a 58-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 165 pounds. He is wanted on two bench warrants, one for sexual battery and...
Neshoba Democrat
Window shot out of local business
A shooting into a business on Weyerhaeuser Street over the weekend is under investigation, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. Lyons said a window was reported shot out at Glassworx Inc.,1163 Weyerhaeuser Street, on Monday morning when the business opened. The incident is believed to have happened sometime on Saturday, Oct. 1.
breezynews.com
Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests
KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
WTOK-TV
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole. Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following...
wcbi.com
Eupora police release new information in deadly shooting case
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police released a new clue in the case of a deadly shooting. Investigators want to talk to the owner and driver of this car. Police believe the vehicle is a 2011 or 2013 Hyundai Elantra. In a Facebook post, officers say they have reason...
wcbi.com
Two teens arrested after video creates concern for Louisville High School
LOUISVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – We are learning more about the two teenagers arrested after a video creates concern on the Louisville High School campus. Now, educators are working to enhance their security efforts. A video circulating on social media showed two male teens entering Louisville High School. In that...
Man killed in shooting at Goodman Campus Mart
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Goodman. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at Campus Mart on Highway 51. Goodman Police Chief Willie Mack said at this time, investigators believe the victim was ambushed. Mack said the victim returned fire, […]
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_03_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lisa Ann Spears. Spears is a 43-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 115 pounds. She is wanted on an indictment out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
WTOK-TV
Marion Police Department hosts gun safety training event
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - One local police department hosted a community training Wednesday evening. The Marion Police Department hosted its third Rights and Responsibilities Firearm Training and Education event at the Hamasa Temple Shrine Building. The event included several different law enforcement agencies speaking on a variety of topics ranging...
WTOK-TV
3-car crash leaves drivers with minor injuries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 3-car wreck left some drivers with minor injuries Wednesday in Meridian. SGT Jamika Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 19 near Dollar General. Two cars collided, sending one of the cars into a state trooper’s vehicle, which was...
WLBT
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
WTOK-TV
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after midnight last night. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Randy Wallace, 47, and Jason Naylor, 46, refused to stop for a traffic violation near Highland Park around 12:40 a.m. They led officers from the county, city and MHP on a chase through Meridian and Marion at moderate speeds. The chase lasted about 30 minutes before deputies set out spike strips and made the arrests.
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
breezynews.com
Two Crashes Within Ten Minutes on Hwy 12
3:58 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a crash on Hwy 12 West past the new bypass. At least one person was transported to the hospital, possibly with a broken leg. 4:08 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and Kosciusko...
WTOK-TV
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Travis Contez Campbell, 34, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole after being convicted of burglary of a dwelling. Campbell was found guilty by a Lauderdale County jury. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence of Campbell’s violent habitual offender status, pursuant to Mississippi Code...
WTOK-TV
Cyclists pedal 100 miles for fallen Meridian firefighter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters gathered Tuesday to remember their fallen brother, Eric Gustafson, who died while responding to a fire call Sept. 9, 2016. A cycling team also honored Gustafson by pedaling 100 miles in his memory. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors fallen first responders every year....
