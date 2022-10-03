Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Packers: NFL experts make Week 5 picks
The New York Giants (3-1) will visit the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom on Sunday morning. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at...
Packers Prepare For Trip To London, Hope To Improve Offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to...
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.
Cowboys vs Rams: 6 things to know about Week 5 opponent
We’ve arrived at Week 5 for the Dallas Cowboys, 3-1 and looking forward getting their starting quarterback back from injury. That isn’t going to be this week, so Cooper Rush remains under center for the upcoming road contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys have won three...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding...
What to know from Packers' first injury report of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers released the team’s first injury report of Week 5 on Wednesday. The Packers are preparing to play the New York Giants on Sunday in London. A final injury report with injury designations will arrive on Friday. Here’s what to know from the first injury report:...
WBAY Green Bay
London ho-hum on Packers’ historical game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement continues to grow ahead of the Packers’ first-ever regular-season overseas game. And while a lot of fans back home are expected to get up early for the match-up, the anticipation isn’t universal across the Big Pond. The Packers making their first appearance...
Bailey Zappe Shares What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After Game
The Patriots rookie made his NFL debut Sunday at Lambeau Field.
