Green Bay, WI

Citrus County Chronicle

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding...
WBAY Green Bay

London ho-hum on Packers’ historical game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement continues to grow ahead of the Packers’ first-ever regular-season overseas game. And while a lot of fans back home are expected to get up early for the match-up, the anticipation isn’t universal across the Big Pond. The Packers making their first appearance...
