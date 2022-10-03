ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

High School Football PRO

San Jacinto, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Serrano High School football team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00.
PHELAN, CA
High School Football PRO

Menifee, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Temescal Canyon High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

COACHELLA VALLEY WILD BIRD CENTER, A DESERT GEM!

Tucked away on an Indio side street, the Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center is truly a desert gem! Many years ago, I delivered an injured bird to them and was amazed by their loving efforts to save each feathered creature. Linda York, their knowledgeable director, gave me a tour of the rehabilitation clinic and outdoor grounds with large recovery cages where the birds regain their wing strength. I gave a donation to enable this deserving non-profit to continue their work.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle

UPDATE as of 8:10 a.m.: Freeway traffic is clearing and Interstate 10 eastbound lanes are back up to normal speeds. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a big rig truck and another vehicle was slowing eastbound Interstate 10 traffic Thursday morning. The wreck was reported at 6:17 a.m. just west of the Gene Autry Trail freeway The post I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California

When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge

Along with Congressmember Dr. Raul Ruiz and Congressmember Mike Levin, Cathedral City officials dedicated the bridge on Cathedral Canyon Drive to Ofelia Bringas. Bringas was a youth counselor who devoted her entire career to bringing available resources to those in need. Bringas was a pillar for the whole of the Coachella Valley, but she has a The post A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene

Testimony continued Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago. Good afternoon - Testimony was expected to resume this afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Warm and humid setup persists

The Blowing Dust Advisory was allowed to expire at 8:00 p.m. as visibility slowly recovers. Air quality around the Coachella Valley remains 'hazardous' tonight as the sediment continues to hover in the air. Palm Springs recorded a high of 98° this afternoon. Cooler than yesterday as additional moisture from the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cardenas Markets opens new store in Banning, California

Cardenas Markets opened a new store last week at 3317 W. Ramsey Street in Banning, California. It is Cardenas Markets’ first store to serve the Gorgonio Pass area. The location previously operated under the company’s Rio Ranch Market banner. “We are committed to bringing our exceptional variety of...
BANNING, CA
theregistrysocal.com

USAA Real Estate & McDonald Property Group Break Ground on 1.8MM SQFT Facility in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, CALIF., October 3, 2022 —JLL announced today that USAA Real Estate and McDonald Property Group has broken ground on a 1.8-million-square-foot distribution center for United Legwear & Apparel Company, LLC (ULAC) in Beaumont, California. ULAC specializes in legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories for men, women and children, maintaining nearly a dozen highly recognized licensed brands such as Hurley, Champion, Fortnite, Van Heusen, Skechers, and a joint venture partnership with PUMA North America. Completion of the facility is scheduled for December 2024.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the Candidates: Indio City council election

Elections are a little more than a month away on November 8. News Channel 3 met with the Indio City Council candidates. Grassroots Organizer and Desert Recreation District Board member Jonathan Becerra is challenging the 12-year public servant for Indio and current Council member Elaine Holmes in the November 8th elections for Indio City Council The post Meet the Candidates: Indio City council election appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
knewsradio.com

Two People In Their Early 20’s Killed In Crash In Mecca

Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Both victims of a solo truck crash in Mecca Saturday night October 1st have been identified. 21 year old Rosaura Echeverria-Alvarado of Mecca, and 23 year old Jesus Soto of Mecca were killed when they...
MECCA, CA
NBC San Diego

100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County

Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta

Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's The post Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA

