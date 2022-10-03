Read full article on original website
San Jacinto, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Menifee, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
charactermedia.com
Trot Princes, Na Tae Joo and Shin Yu Live at Pechanga Resort Casino
The trot fever that shook up the entire county is coming to Southern California this November. Na Tae Joo from Mr. Trot and the trot prince Shin Yu will perform live on Saturday, November 12 (2 pm & 7 pm) at Pechanga Resort Casino. Na Tae Joo, an all-round entertainer...
NBC San Diego
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
COACHELLA VALLEY WILD BIRD CENTER, A DESERT GEM!
Tucked away on an Indio side street, the Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center is truly a desert gem! Many years ago, I delivered an injured bird to them and was amazed by their loving efforts to save each feathered creature. Linda York, their knowledgeable director, gave me a tour of the rehabilitation clinic and outdoor grounds with large recovery cages where the birds regain their wing strength. I gave a donation to enable this deserving non-profit to continue their work.
I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle
UPDATE as of 8:10 a.m.: Freeway traffic is clearing and Interstate 10 eastbound lanes are back up to normal speeds. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a big rig truck and another vehicle was slowing eastbound Interstate 10 traffic Thursday morning. The wreck was reported at 6:17 a.m. just west of the Gene Autry Trail freeway The post I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California
When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge
Along with Congressmember Dr. Raul Ruiz and Congressmember Mike Levin, Cathedral City officials dedicated the bridge on Cathedral Canyon Drive to Ofelia Bringas. Bringas was a youth counselor who devoted her entire career to bringing available resources to those in need. Bringas was a pillar for the whole of the Coachella Valley, but she has a The post A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene
Testimony continued Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago. Good afternoon - Testimony was expected to resume this afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene appeared first on KESQ.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
KESQ
Warm and humid setup persists
The Blowing Dust Advisory was allowed to expire at 8:00 p.m. as visibility slowly recovers. Air quality around the Coachella Valley remains 'hazardous' tonight as the sediment continues to hover in the air. Palm Springs recorded a high of 98° this afternoon. Cooler than yesterday as additional moisture from the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets opens new store in Banning, California
Cardenas Markets opened a new store last week at 3317 W. Ramsey Street in Banning, California. It is Cardenas Markets’ first store to serve the Gorgonio Pass area. The location previously operated under the company’s Rio Ranch Market banner. “We are committed to bringing our exceptional variety of...
theregistrysocal.com
USAA Real Estate & McDonald Property Group Break Ground on 1.8MM SQFT Facility in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, CALIF., October 3, 2022 —JLL announced today that USAA Real Estate and McDonald Property Group has broken ground on a 1.8-million-square-foot distribution center for United Legwear & Apparel Company, LLC (ULAC) in Beaumont, California. ULAC specializes in legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories for men, women and children, maintaining nearly a dozen highly recognized licensed brands such as Hurley, Champion, Fortnite, Van Heusen, Skechers, and a joint venture partnership with PUMA North America. Completion of the facility is scheduled for December 2024.
Meet the Candidates: Indio City council election
Elections are a little more than a month away on November 8. News Channel 3 met with the Indio City Council candidates. Grassroots Organizer and Desert Recreation District Board member Jonathan Becerra is challenging the 12-year public servant for Indio and current Council member Elaine Holmes in the November 8th elections for Indio City Council The post Meet the Candidates: Indio City council election appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
knewsradio.com
Two People In Their Early 20’s Killed In Crash In Mecca
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Both victims of a solo truck crash in Mecca Saturday night October 1st have been identified. 21 year old Rosaura Echeverria-Alvarado of Mecca, and 23 year old Jesus Soto of Mecca were killed when they...
NBC San Diego
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta
Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's The post Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Missed the exit to Highway 111 from eastbound I-10? You’re in good company
The advice “stay in your lane” may have never come at a better time for anyone looking to enter Palm Springs from eastbound Interstate 10, as long as that lane is on the far right. At issue: Concrete barriers create a “lane split” several miles before the exit...
