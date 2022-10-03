ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company plans to build campus in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company is planning to build a large state-of-the-art production campus in Olathe. Employees at the company’s current Lenexa production facility would relocate to the proposed new facility in Olathe once it is complete near 167th Street and Hedge Lane. The first...
OLATHE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park OKs rezoning for multi-story apartments at 135th and Pflumm

A new apartment complex along 135th Street in south Overland Park is closer to becoming a reality after a divided city council earlier this week granted developers’ request for rezoning. Driving the news: A rezoning request for a multi-story apartment complex, called the Crystal Springs Apartments, on the northeast...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
inkansascity.com

IN the Know: Businesses That Opened in Kansas City in September

We’re all about local at IN Kansas City, and the local business scene is constantly changing and evolving. Whether you’re searching for a new restaurant to try, a place to update your wardrobe, a spot to find home decor or artwork, or a nightlife experience, we’ve got the latest on what’s new in the Kansas City metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optum#Unitedhealth Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Kansas City Beacon

A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees

When boards have brief discussions, vote in concert and communicate a unified message, it can create mistrust among members of the public who don’t get a window into board members’ reasoning as they make decisions.  The post A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees appeared first on The Beacon.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Team from KC metro goes to Florida to help rescue animals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many people around the country are offering a helping hand with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida, including those from the Kansas City metro. “This far exceeds the damage that we worked in Irma,” said Eric Thompson, Executive Director of Code 3 Associates Technical Animal...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy