Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
Olathe Health joins University of Kansas Health System
Olathe Health announces it signed a letter of intent to join the University of Kansas Health System.
New housing project east of Prospect Avenue hopes to help 'missing middle'
A new market-rate apartment complex has popped up on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri. In between Sun fresh and Swope Health now stands the Rochester Apartment complex.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company plans to build campus in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company is planning to build a large state-of-the-art production campus in Olathe. Employees at the company’s current Lenexa production facility would relocate to the proposed new facility in Olathe once it is complete near 167th Street and Hedge Lane. The first...
Overland Park OKs rezoning for multi-story apartments at 135th and Pflumm
A new apartment complex along 135th Street in south Overland Park is closer to becoming a reality after a divided city council earlier this week granted developers’ request for rezoning. Driving the news: A rezoning request for a multi-story apartment complex, called the Crystal Springs Apartments, on the northeast...
IN the Know: Businesses That Opened in Kansas City in September
We’re all about local at IN Kansas City, and the local business scene is constantly changing and evolving. Whether you’re searching for a new restaurant to try, a place to update your wardrobe, a spot to find home decor or artwork, or a nightlife experience, we’ve got the latest on what’s new in the Kansas City metro.
Off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter has died in a shooting at an Independence gas station, a Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson said.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
KU Health System will merge with Olathe Health, affecting thousands of Kansas patients
Olathe Health will soon be part of the University of Kansas Health System. At a press briefing Wednesday morning, officials from Olathe Health and the University of Kansas Health System announced they had signed a letter of intent that will kick off negotiations between the two health care providers. The...
Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction
Kansas City police are in a standoff near West 98th and Ward Parkway after a man shot a gun at a former landlord following an eviction.
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees
When boards have brief discussions, vote in concert and communicate a unified message, it can create mistrust among members of the public who don’t get a window into board members’ reasoning as they make decisions. The post A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees appeared first on The Beacon.
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
Coyotes have been spotted in the Kansas City suburbs. Here’s how you can protect your pets
Coyotes have been spotted in multiple suburbs around the KC Metro, including Fairway, Roeland Park and Overland Park. Here are some steps you can take to protect your pets from roaming wildlife. Are you living in the Kansas City area with a dog or cat? You may want to go...
Team from KC metro goes to Florida to help rescue animals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many people around the country are offering a helping hand with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida, including those from the Kansas City metro. “This far exceeds the damage that we worked in Irma,” said Eric Thompson, Executive Director of Code 3 Associates Technical Animal...
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
Kansas City man charged, accused of killing cousin in Independence
Jordon Huff, 23, is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his cousin, James P. Robertson, on Saturday in Independence, Missouri.
