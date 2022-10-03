Read full article on original website
Related
See nine decades of Al Hirschfeld works at the new Museum of Broadway this fall
The new Museum of Broadway, which finally opens this month on November 15, has just announced its first special exhibit, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.”. When the highly-anticipated museum opens, you’ll see a cool map room that details how the theater industry bounced around Manhattan, a breakdown of the musical genre with old lyric sheets, intricate costumes, props, renderings, rare photos and videos on display and a mock backstage area, but you’ll also be able to see 25 drawings and prints theater artist Al Hirschfeld created between 1928 and 2002. As the one who created more posters for shows than any other artist, there’s plenty to look at in this special exhibit.
Massive floral mannequins are coming to Hudson Yards to celebrate remarkable women
Lilies, carnations, orchids and more types of roses than you ever knew existed will transform into larger-than-life floral sculptures honoring amazing women throughout history, and you can see them for free at The Shops at Hudson Yards starting this Friday, October 7. Sixteen floral mannequins will comprise this blossoming wonderland...
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All'Antico Vinaio ("at the ancient wine merchant's") first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
A giant Toys“R”Us is opening in Herald Square next week
Toys“R”Us is finally making its much-awaited comeback: the chain will return to New York City as an in-store shop at Macy's Herald Square on Friday, October 14. Lest you think the new destination to be more of a stand inside the world-renowned flagship department store than a full-fledged operation, think again: the Toys”R”Us is taking over 14,000 square feet of the seventh floor, "offering playful and colorful fixtures, as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys," reads an official press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A new kitchen for dogs only just opened on the Upper West Side
It was only a matter of time until our puppies got the New York City treatment: Just Food For Dogs is a new store and kitchen concept serving canine food made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients. The shop actually opened back in June but the eatery officially started welcoming puppies last...
The New York Public Library is releasing a special edition Spider-Man library card
The New York Public Library will catch you in a web of stories this fall with a new, special edition Spider-Man library card it’s releasing with Marvel. The card, which officially releases on October 11, features images of Spider-Man—alongside Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, two other iconic web-slingers—with the words “Beyond Amazing.” You can pick it up at NYPL branches throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island starting the day of.
Here’s how much your favorite NYC characters would be in debt
For years, we’ve all been saying Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw wouldn’t have been able to afford her Upper East Side apartment on a writer’s salary, and there’s actually something to that! OneMain Financial did a study analyzing 16 of America’s favorite sitcom characters to find out who could afford to live their on-screen lifestyle and who needs to look at their budget and as it happens, Carrie would have racked up $199,821 worth of debt each year.
How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend
Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers' chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
RELATED PEOPLE
Art at Amtrak is brightening up Penn Station with art by New Yorkers
Travelers rushing through Penn Station will now have a reason to slow down for a moment to experience local art. The station's new look was unveiled today as part of the Art at Amtrak public art series. Dennis RedMoon Darkeem's vibrant artwork depicting totems and other symbols fills the main...
Let me tell you—“foam” no longer cuts it as eye-rolling shorthand for restaurant snobbery
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall.
Exciting new independent bookstores are popping up all over NYC
There's no substitute for browsing through a local bookstore—running your fingers along the spines of books, breathing in the distinct papery aroma and finding a new paperback to take home to your TBR pile. Sure, we can order books online at the tap of a finger to be delivered...
A free pumpkin patch is taking over Governors Island next month
This past summer, Governors Island really stepped it up a notch: an adult lemonade stand opened in the area, luxury glamping made a return and so did a herd of adorable sheep that helped control the growth of invasive plants. Now that Governors Island is officially open all year-round, though, the fun doesn't stop as the weather turns colder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC is turning empty newsstands into hubs for food delivery workers
Earlier this week, New York City mayor Eric Adams and US Senate majority leader Charles Schumer announced that the city has secured $1 million in federal funds to transform existing infrastructures like vacant newsstands into rest hubs for the town's 65,000 delivery workers. Given the conditions that the employees work...
A brasserie inspired by power lunches is now open in NoMad
If you can drink a midday martini (or two!) and keep up with Slack, this new restaurant is for you. The Vasper, located on the ground level of the Park Avenue Mondrian in NoMad, is a new American bistro aiming to evoke the power lunches of executives once prominent in the neighborhood. It's a retro-inspired all-day restaurant revenant for the legacy of opulent daytime dining, and deals brokered over lunchtime cheers. Even if your brokering over Facebook Marketplace, this 120-seat eatery is the spot to feel indulgent and powerful. The high-ceilinged space is lush with live greenery, plus a chandelier and natural light, so you're not hiding in a dark dining room during peak New York City daylight.
The popular Barnes & Noble on Court Street is moving inside a former Barneys
If you're used to stocking your at-home library shelves with finds from the Barnes & Noble in Brooklyn Heights, you might soon have to re-think your shopping habits. After two decades at 106 Court Street by Schermerhorn Street, the chain is moving a block away at 194 Atlantic Avenue, inside a space that was formerly occupied by Barneys.
Photography organization Aperture is moving into a historic building on the UWS
A historic building in the Upper West Side will become the new home for Aperture, the esteemed photography organization celebrating 70 years. Aperture will move from its location in Chelsea to a 10,000 square-foot space where initiatives will "demonstrate the power of photography to spark curiosity and enhance understanding of the world and each other."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
12 hilarious reactions to 'American Horror Story: New York City'
It's (sort of) official: the next season of Ryan Murphy's popular American Horror Story anthology series will focus on our very own New York City. Expected to premiere on October 19 on FX, the eleventh season of the show will likely star returning cast members Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Sandra Bernhard and Zachary Quinto. We say "likely" because no official announcement regarding the full cast has yet been made, but the actors have been spotted filming around town.
These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022
Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
A giant new arcade and beer hall just opened in Long Island City
Long Island City is where it's at these days: Gamehaus—a 5,000-square-foot multifunctional space featuring a dozen large-screen TVs, classic video games and loads of beers—just opened at 5-14 51st Avenue by 5th Street. "We wanted to create a multifunctional entertainment venue that best represents and appeals to the...
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0