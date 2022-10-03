ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Time Out New York

See nine decades of Al Hirschfeld works at the new Museum of Broadway this fall

The new Museum of Broadway, which finally opens this month on November 15, has just announced its first special exhibit, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.”. When the highly-anticipated museum opens, you’ll see a cool map room that details how the theater industry bounced around Manhattan, a breakdown of the musical genre with old lyric sheets, intricate costumes, props, renderings, rare photos and videos on display and a mock backstage area, but you’ll also be able to see 25 drawings and prints theater artist Al Hirschfeld created between 1928 and 2002. As the one who created more posters for shows than any other artist, there’s plenty to look at in this special exhibit.
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

A giant Toys“R”Us is opening in Herald Square next week

Toys“R”Us is finally making its much-awaited comeback: the chain will return to New York City as an in-store shop at Macy's Herald Square on Friday, October 14. Lest you think the new destination to be more of a stand inside the world-renowned flagship department store than a full-fledged operation, think again: the Toys”R”Us is taking over 14,000 square feet of the seventh floor, "offering playful and colorful fixtures, as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys," reads an official press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The New York Public Library is releasing a special edition Spider-Man library card

The New York Public Library will catch you in a web of stories this fall with a new, special edition Spider-Man library card it’s releasing with Marvel. The card, which officially releases on October 11, features images of Spider-Man—alongside Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, two other iconic web-slingers—with the words “Beyond Amazing.” You can pick it up at NYPL branches throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island starting the day of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Here’s how much your favorite NYC characters would be in debt

For years, we’ve all been saying Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw wouldn’t have been able to afford her Upper East Side apartment on a writer’s salary, and there’s actually something to that! OneMain Financial did a study analyzing 16 of America’s favorite sitcom characters to find out who could afford to live their on-screen lifestyle and who needs to look at their budget and as it happens, Carrie would have racked up $199,821 worth of debt each year.
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend

Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers' chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kwame Onwuachi
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—“foam” no longer cuts it as eye-rolling shorthand for restaurant snobbery

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Classical Music#Art#Performing#The New York Philharmonic#Lincoln Center#New Yorkers#The Wu Tsai Theater
Time Out New York

A brasserie inspired by power lunches is now open in NoMad

If you can drink a midday martini (or two!) and keep up with Slack, this new restaurant is for you. The Vasper, located on the ground level of the Park Avenue Mondrian in NoMad, is a new American bistro aiming to evoke the power lunches of executives once prominent in the neighborhood. It's a retro-inspired all-day restaurant revenant for the legacy of opulent daytime dining, and deals brokered over lunchtime cheers. Even if your brokering over Facebook Marketplace, this 120-seat eatery is the spot to feel indulgent and powerful. The high-ceilinged space is lush with live greenery, plus a chandelier and natural light, so you're not hiding in a dark dining room during peak New York City daylight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

12 hilarious reactions to 'American Horror Story: New York City'

It's (sort of) official: the next season of Ryan Murphy's popular American Horror Story anthology series will focus on our very own New York City. Expected to premiere on October 19 on FX, the eleventh season of the show will likely star returning cast members Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Sandra Bernhard and Zachary Quinto. We say "likely" because no official announcement regarding the full cast has yet been made, but the actors have been spotted filming around town.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

These are New York’s new Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022

Shorthand for excellence, heated conversation starter and champion of rubber here and abroad, the Michelin Guide has as much lead-up to its main event as any other awards consortium. At the moment, we’re in the middle of a Michelin season that starts with guide additions and ends with stars: the unveiling of the Bib Gourmands! New York’s BGs were named on Thursday, September 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
